Trump's First 100 Days: Controversial Decisions On DEI, Employee Layoffs, Ending Birthright Citizenship, And More

MENAFN - Live Mint) In his first 100 days of a second term, US President Donald Trump made several controversial decisions that have sparked widespread debate across the political and social spectrum. These decisions have touched upon issues of diversity, civil rights, foreign diplomacy, and education, marking a defining period in his presidency.

Here are some key actions and policies that have captured attention:

1. Abolition of DEI Programs

One of Trump's first major actions was the dismantling of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs across federal government agencies and the military . These programs, designed to address the nation's history of racial inequality, were immediately scrapped, citing them as "divisive." Trump also moved to target DEI programs at private law firms, public universities, and other institutions that receive federal funding or rely on federal approvals. This move has sparked backlash, with many arguing that it undermines efforts to create a more inclusive society.

2. Mass federal worker layoffs

Trump's administration also implemented a massive downsizing of federal workers . Tens of thousands of employees were either laid off or offered buyouts. These layoffs came as part of a broader federal workforce reduction initiative, which Trump framed as necessary to curb government inefficiency.

3. End of Birthright Citizenship

In another significant move, Trump issued an executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship , a right guaranteed under the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution. This controversial executive order was immediately challenged in court, with the issue now headed to the US Supreme Court for a final decision.

4. Legal battles with law firms

Trump targeted several elite law firms, accusing them of not supporting his administration's policies. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP became the first of many firms to agree to provide approximately $1 billion worth of free legal work for projects Trump and his administration support. However, other law firms, including Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block, and WilmerHale, refused Trump's demands and have filed lawsuits against the administration, bringing these legal issues into the courts.

5. Opening of Pacific Ocean Reserve to commercial fishing

A key environmental policy change came when Trump opened a vast Pacific Ocean reserve, 750 miles west of Hawaii, to commercial fishing. The reserve, originally established by President George W. Bush and expanded under former President Barack Obama to nearly 500,000 square miles, had been protected to preserve endangered sea turtles and coral atolls. Trump's move to lift these protections has sparked concern among environmentalists about the future of marine life in the area.

6. Ban on transgender athletes

In a move impacting the LGBTQ+ community, Trump signed an executive order banning transgender student athletes from competing in women's sports . The order has been widely criticised by LGBTQ+ advocates and supporters of gender equality, who argue it undermines the rights of transgender individuals.

7. Medicaid restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors

Trump's administration also issued guidance to states, directing them to cease using Medicaid funding for gender-affirming care for minors. This decision, part of Trump's broader push to restrict access to gender-affirming healthcare, has drawn strong opposition from advocates for transgender rights.

8. Diplomatic tensions with Ukraine

In a highly controversial moment in international relations, President Trump reportedly berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office , a dramatic break from traditional diplomatic decorum. Trump's harsh treatment of Zelensky and subsequent actions led to a significant shift in US diplomacy, raising concerns about America's stance on foreign relations and its commitment to supporting global allies.

| Trump's 100 days: Thousands of federal employees laid off, 275,000 impacted 9. Harvard funding dispute

Trump also clashed with Harvard University over the school's refusal to comply with his administration's demands. The administration threatened to freeze over $2 billion in federal funding and stripped the university of its tax-exempt status . In response, Harvard filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration , claiming that the threat undermined the school's academic independence.

| Trump's first 100 days in office: A clash with judges who opposed his policies