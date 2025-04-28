Gannett Fleming Transystems Changes Name To GFT And Appoints Mike Orth As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rebrand to GFT Reflects 110-Year Legacy in Engineering and Infrastructure Solutions. Mike Orth Will Lead the Unified Brand as It Enters Its Next Phase of Growth.

Mechanicsburg, Pa., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gannett Fleming TranSystems, a leading engineering and infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that it is rebranding to GFT. The new brand reflects the integration of Gannett Fleming, TranSystems, and five recently acquired businesses into a unified national platform that delivers best-in-class infrastructure consulting services to more than 5,000 public- and private-sector clients across North America.

With over 5,000 professionals and 130 offices, GFT is poised to build on its 110-year-old, trusted legacy to drive long-term value for its customers across the transportation, water, power, environmental, and federal markets. Engineering News-Record recently recognized the firm's growth by ranking GFT #18 on its Top 500 Design Firms list, as well as #6 in transportation, #10 in pure designers, and #16 in water.

In addition to the rebrand, GFT announced the appointment of Mike Orth as the company's chief executive officer. Orth brings nearly 36 years of leadership experience, most recently serving as president of governments and communities at Black & Veatch, where he oversaw federal, state, and local clients. Orth was a member of the company's board of directors and has experience with the company's water, power, environmental, and mission-critical solutions.

“GFT is a storied enterprise with an impressive track record of navigating the most complex infrastructure challenges,” said Orth.“My priority is to build on that strong foundation to deliver differentiated solutions for our clients, expand opportunities for our employees, and drive sustainable growth across the infrastructure markets we serve. I look forward to partnering with our clients and employees as we advance GFT's mission and continue building on our 110-year legacy.”

“The launch of GFT represents a strategic evolution built on technical excellence, trusted client relationships, and a strong legacy of exceptional service by both Gannett Fleming and TranSystems,” said Jim Nevada, co-president and chief financial officer of GFT.“By uniting the complementary strengths and capabilities under the GFT brand, we've created a firm with the scale, talent, and innovative approach to become the leader in an increasingly complex infrastructure environment,” added Tim Rock, co-president and chief operating officer.“Mike brings the experience and vision to guide us through this next chapter and we look forward to his leadership as we enter GFT's next phase of growth.”

“Rebranding to GFT is an important milestone in the strategic transformation of our business,” said Joe Benavides, chairman of GFT and chief executive officer of OceanSound Partners.“When we first invested in GFT, we intended to transform the company into a more scaled and differentiated business positioned to innovate and accelerate its growth. Towards this objective, we are thrilled to welcome Mike as the company's new CEO. Under his leadership, GFT will continue to deliver Ingenuity That Shapes LivesTM.”

GFT is an architecture, engineering, and construction (“AEC”) firm focused on the transportation, water, power, and buildings markets. We are the employer of choice for 5,000+ of the industry's brightest engineers, planners, architects, inspectors, designers, and more. Our clients choose us for our expertise and prefer us for our nimble approach, creativity, and personal touch. Backed by over a century's experience, together, we're building a lasting legacy for future generations: stronger communities, a healthier planet, and better lives. For more information, visit .

OceanSound Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that pursues control investments in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets. OceanSound employs a partnership approach, working closely with founders, entrepreneurs, and executives of middle-market businesses to drive transformational growth. For more information, visit .

