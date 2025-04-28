Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, NJ, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. (the“Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and are expected to trade under the ticker symbol“DAAQU” beginning on April 29, 2025. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols“DAAQ” and“DAAQW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on April 30, 2025.

Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination in any industry, sector or geographic region, it intends to target opportunities and companies that are in the digital asset and cryptocurrency sectors.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC, is acting as the lead book-running manager for the offering and Clear Street LLC is acting as joint book-runner for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on April 28, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

