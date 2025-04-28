Powell Max Limited Announces 2024 Audited Financial Results
| POWELL MAX LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|As of December 31
|2023
|2024
|HK$
|HK$
|US$
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|5,819,230
|4,253,686
|547,612
|Total non-current assets
|5,819,230
|4,253,686
|547,612
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|13,510,032
|16,096,160
|2,072,191
|Cash and bank balances
|3,660,213
|42,222,014
|5,435,588
|Total current assets
|17,170,245
|58,318,174
|7,507,779
|Total assets
|22,989,475
|62,571,860
|8,055,391
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|27,376,032
|12,990,458
|1,672,368
|Contract liabilities
|1,524,761
|1,310,435
|168,703
|Bank borrowings
|4,767,829
|3,845,863
|495,110
|Lease liabilities
|3,361,230
|1,376,122
|177,159
|Derivative
|-
|6,756,516
|869,822
|Convertible promissory notes
|-
|13,860,647
|1,784,395
|Total current liabilities
|37,029,852
|40,140,041
|5,167,557
|Non-current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|150,000
|150,000
|19,311
|Lease liabilities
|1,122,591
|1,014,182
|130,564
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,272,591
|1,164,182
|149,875
|Total liabilities
|38,302,443
|41,304,223
|5,317,432
|Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|Share capital
|9,750
|11,457
|1,475
|Accumulated losses
|(15,680,728
|)
|(33,754,822
|)
|(4,345,537
|)
|Reserves
|358,010
|55,011,002
|7,082,021
|Total equity
|(15,312,968
|)
|21,267,637
|2,737,959
|Total liabilities and equity
|22,989,475
|62,571,860
|8,055,391
| POWELL MAX LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|Year ended December 31,
|2022
|2023
|2024
|HK$
|HK$
|HK$
|US$
|Revenue
|37,772,821
|49,121,839
|36,461,260
|4,693,958
|Cost of sales
|(22,217,680
|)
|(25,238,821
|)
|(22,081,030
|)
|(2,842,673
|)
|Gross profit
|15,555,141
|23,883,018
|14,380,230
|1,851,285
|Other income and gain
|1,851,815
|54,116
|1,952,986
|251,425
|General and administrative expenses
|(10,723,611
|)
|(10,862,255
|)
|(24,854,036
|)
|(3,199,665
|)
|Selling and distribution expenses
|(5,250,421
|)
|(4,530,134
|)
|(7,049,538
|)
|(907,545
|)
|Allowance of expected credit loss - trade receivables
|(841,051
|)
|(914,788
|)
|(488,640
|)
|(62,908
|)
|Profit/(Loss) from operations
|591,873
|7,629,957
|(16,058,998
|)
|(2,067,408
|)
|Finance costs
|(690,476
|)
|(550,714
|)
|(2,015,096
|)
|(259,418
|)
|(Loss)/Profit before income tax
|(98,603
|)
|7,079,243
|(18,074,094
|)
|(2,326,826
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(Loss)/Profit for the year
|(98,603
|)
|7,079,243
|(18,074,094
|)
|(2,326,826
|)
|Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
|Exchange differences on foreign currency translations
|25,138
|(47,378
|)
|48,424
|6,234
|Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year
|(73,465
|)
|7,031,865
|(18,025,670
|)
|(2,320,592
|)
|(Loss)/Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company
|Basic and diluted
|(0.01
|)
|0.56
|(1.37
|)
|(0.18
|)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|Basic and diluted
|12,500,000
|12,500,000
|13,178,314
|13,178,314
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment