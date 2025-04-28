Ebang International Reports Financial Results For Fiscal Year 2024
| EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Stated in US dollars)
| December 31,
2024
| December 31,
2023
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|213,822,331
|$
|241,634,262
|Restricted cash, current
|580,019
|88,614
|Short-term investments
|4,906,760
|496,122
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,586,766
|946,514
|Advances to suppliers
|70,312
|198,617
|Inventories, net
|597,116
|198,846
|Prepayments
|322,382
|304,453
|VAT recoverable, current
|3,203,198
|-
|Other current assets, net
|5,676,953
|5,691,679
|Total current assets
|230,765,837
|249,559,107
|Non-current assets:
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|29,907,181
|33,151,061
|Intangible assets, net
|3,339,664
|2,329,777
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|3,348,442
|6,119,535
|Operating lease right-of-use assets - related parties
|40,081
|31,197
|Restricted cash, non-current
|602,178
|1,197,286
|Goodwill
|1,277,789
|-
|VAT recoverable, non-current
|766,587
|4,061,079
|Other assets
|5,756,224
|1,790,606
|Total non-current assets
|45,038,146
|48,680,541
|Total assets
|$
|275,803,983
|$
|298,239,648
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|286,099
|$
|292,570
|Accrued liabilities and other payables
|10,367,210
|9,804,848
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|1,114,377
|1,764,259
|Operating lease liabilities - related parties, current
|29,961
|28,849
|Advances from customers
|55,403
|69,361
|Total current liabilities
|11,853,050
|11,959,887
|Non-current liabilities:
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|2,877,122
|4,880,844
|Operating lease liabilities – related party, non-current
|10,120
|2,348
|Other non-current liability
|376,841
|-
|Deferred tax liabilities
|326,452
|74,225
|Total non-current liabilities
|3,590,535
|4,957,417
|Total liabilities
|15,443,585
|16,917,304
|Equity:
|Class A ordinary share, HKD0.03 par value, 11,112,474 shares authorized, 4,989,746 shares issued, 4,726,424 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023(1)
|18,178
|18,178
|Class B ordinary share, HKD0.03 par value, 1,554,192 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023
|5,978
|5,978
|Additional paid-in capital
|396,454,715
|397,467,795
|Statutory reserves
|11,079,649
|11,079,649
|Accumulated deficit
|(135,091,716
|)
|(114,840,665
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(12,874,020
|)
|(13,887,088
|)
|Total Ebang International Holdings Inc. shareholders' equity
|259,592,784
|279,843,847
|Non-controlling interest
|767,614
|1,478,497
|Total equity
|260,360,398
|281,322,344
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|275,803,983
|$
|298,239,648
|(1)
|As of December 31, 2024 and 2023, 263,322 reserved for future issuance upon the vesting of RSAs granted under the 2020 Plan were considered issued but not outstanding.
| EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Stated in US dollars)
| For the year ended
December 31,
2024
| For the year ended
December 31,
2023
| For the year ended
December 31,
2022
|Product revenue
|$
|1,179,404
|$
|782,349
|$
|29,537,224
|Service revenue
|4,689,367
|4,072,832
|2,790,895
|Total revenues
|5,868,771
|4,855,181
|32,328,119
|Cost of revenues
|4,679,085
|21,558,986
|16,915,795
|Gross profit (loss)
|1,189,686
|(16,703,805
|)
|15,412,324
|Operating expenses:
|Selling expenses
|1,107,048
|1,893,607
|1,956,120
|General and administrative expenses
|30,455,530
|29,041,432
|40,712,314
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|3,708,247
|20,738,130
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|2,299,628
|-
|Total operating expenses
|31,562,578
|36,942,914
|63,406,564
|Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
|-
|(7,524
|)
|(5,941
|)
|Loss from operations
|(30,372,892
|)
|(53,639,195
|)
|(47,988,299
|)
|Other income (expenses):
|Interest income
|11,371,783
|11,941,453
|4,362,832
|Other income
|328,360
|1,131,178
|1,033,622
|Gain (loss) from investment
|382,896
|356,996
|(509,496
|)
|Net gain (loss) on disposal of cryptocurrencies
|(374,964
|)
|744,803
|-
|Exchange gain (loss)
|(2,169,880
|)
|456,647
|(2,161,264
|)
|Government grants
|52,191
|62,600
|81,911
|Other expenses
|(126,208
|)
|(119,531
|)
|(649,476
|)
|Total other income
|9,464,178
|14,574,146
|2,158,129
|Loss before income taxes benefit
|(20,908,714
|)
|(39,065,049
|)
|(45,830,170
|)
|Income taxes benefit
|(42,545
|)
|(1,031,461
|)
|(72,933
|)
|Net loss
|(20,866,169
|)
|(38,033,588
|)
|(45,757,237
|)
|Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(615,118
|)
|(1,261,445
|)
|(1,868,995
|)
|Net loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc.
|$
|(20,251,051
|)
|$
|(36,772,143
|)
|$
|(43,888,242
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|Net loss
|$
|(20,866,169
|)
|$
|(38,033,588
|)
|$
|(45,757,237
|)
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|917,303
|(2,278,915
|)
|(5,338,217
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|(19,948,866
|)
|(40,312,503
|)
|(51,095,454
|)
|Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(710,883
|)
|(1,377,803
|)
|(2,379,686
|)
|Comprehensive loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc.
|$
|(19,237,983
|)
|$
|(38,934,700
|)
|$
|(48,715,768
|)
|Net loss per ordinary share attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc.
|Basic (1)
|$
|(3.22
|)
|$
|(5.86
|)
|$
|(7.03
|)
|Diluted (1)
|$
|(3.22
|)
|$
|(5.86
|)
|$
|(7.03
|)
|Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|Basic (1)
|6,280,616
|6,275,118
|6,247,333
|Diluted (1)
|6,280,616
|6,275,118
|6,247,333
|(1)
|Retrospectively adjusted for the effect of the Reverse Stock Split effected on November 20, 2022.
