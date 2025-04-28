Cincinnati Financial Reports First-Quarter 2025 Results
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Three months ended March 31,
2025
2024
% Change
Revenue Data
Earned premiums
$ 2,344
$ 2,071
|
13
Investment income, net of expenses
280
245
|
14
Total revenues
2,566
2,935
|
(13)
Income Statement Data
Net income (loss)
$ (90)
$ 755
|
nm
Investment gains and losses, after-tax
(53)
483
|
nm
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)*
$ (37)
$ 272
|
nm
Per Share Data (diluted)
Net income (loss)
$ (0.57)
$ 4.78
|
nm
Investment gains and losses, after-tax
(0.33)
3.06
|
nm
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)*
$ (0.24)
$ 1.72
|
nm
Book value
$ 87.78
$ 80.83
|
9
Cash dividend declared
$ 0.87
$ 0.81
|
7
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
156.4
157.9
|
(1)
The Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliation to Comparable GAAP Measures section defines and reconciles measures presented in this release that are not based on U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
Forward-looking statements and related assumptions are subject to the risks outlined in the company's safe harbor statement.
Insurance Operations Highlights
-
113.3% first-quarter 2025 property casualty combined ratio, increased from 93.6% for the first quarter of 2024.
11% growth in first-quarter net written premiums, including price increases, premium growth initiatives and a higher level of insured exposures.
$383 million first-quarter 2025 property casualty new business written premiums, up 11%. Agencies appointed since the beginning of 2024 contributed $26 million or 7% of total new business written premiums.
$21 million first-quarter 2025 life insurance subsidiary net income, up $2 million compared with the first quarter of 2024, and 1% growth in first-quarter 2025 life insurance earned premiums.
Investment and Balance Sheet Highlights
-
14% or $35 million increase in first-quarter 2025 pretax investment income, including a 24% increase in bond interest income and a 7% decrease in stock portfolio dividends.
Three-month increase of less than 1% in fair value of total investments at March 31, 2025, including a 2% increase for the bond portfolio and a 1% decrease for the stock portfolio.
$4.994 billion parent company cash and marketable securities at March 31, 2025, down 4% from year-end 2024.
Prepared to Respond
Stephen M. Spray, president and chief executive officer, commented: "The Cincinnati Insurance Companies were prepared for the unprecedented losses our policyholders suffered from the wildfires in California and powerful spring storms that impacted communities in 21 states. Assured by the strength of our balance sheet, we were able to focus on what was important: outstanding claims service and our ongoing initiatives to profitably grow our business.
"For 75 years, our capital and risk management strategies have consistently provided a strong foundation for long-term success. We met these catastrophes equipped with a strong reinsurance program; ample cash flow and liquidity; solid loss reserves and property casualty surplus; and the financial flexibility that comes from holding $5 billion of cash and marketable securities at our parent company.
"Our first-quarter 2025 combined ratio of 113.3% included 25 points related to natural catastrophe losses, three times our 10-year first-quarter average. Importantly, our property casualty current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe loss effects continued to improve. That 90.5% ratio would have been about 2 points better without the impact of the reinstatement premiums we paid to replenish our property catastrophe reinsurance program."
Keeping Our Focus
"The confidence we have in our pricing capabilities and segmentation strategy allows us to keep our focus on our long-term profitable growth plans even in the face of turbulent weather and volatile economic markets. With a deep understanding of the fundamentals of insurance, supported by sophisticated underwriting tools, our field marketing teams help the independent agents who partner with Cincinnati Insurance to find solutions for their clients.
"We were founded by four independent agents, and our goal remains to have the breadth of products and services agents need to serve their clients – even as those needs evolve. We've added excess and surplus lines solutions, eased access to the Lloyd's of London market for our agencies and continue to expand our standard commercial and personal lines products. Our life insurance company rounds out these services.
"We again recorded double-digit growth in new business written premiums and strong renewal pricing, increasing total property casualty net written premiums by 11%. We believe we can continue growing premiums at a healthy pace throughout 2025."
Committed to Long-Term Investment Strategy
"Downward pressure in the equity market contributed to a decline of less than 1% in book value per share at March 31 compared with year-end 2024. Despite this movement, our quarter-end equity portfolio still had more than $7 billion in appreciated value before taxes.
"We maintain a long-term perspective with our investment philosophy and aren't swayed by periodic market swings. Our insurance business continues to provide cash that we invest in high-quality bonds and dividend-paying stocks. We are poised to further benefit from these purchases when the markets rebound."
Insurance Operations Highlights
Consolidated Property Casualty Insurance Results
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended March 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
Earned premiums
$ 2,264
|
$ 1,992
|
14
|
|
4
3
|
33
|
Total revenues
2,268
|
1,995
|
14
|
Loss and loss expenses
1,887
|
1,270
|
49
|
Underwriting expenses
679
|
594
|
14
|
Underwriting profit (loss)
$ (298)
|
$ 131
|
nm
|
Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:
Pt. Change
|
Loss and loss expenses
83.3 %
|
63.8 %
|
19.5
|
Underwriting expenses
30.0
|
29.8
|
0.2
|
Combined ratio
113.3 %
|
93.6 %
|
19.7
|
% Change
|
Agency renewal written premiums
$ 1,912
|
$ 1,683
|
14
|
Agency new business written premiums
383
|
346
|
11
|
Other written premiums
200
|
219
|
(9)
|
Net written premiums
$ 2,495
|
$ 2,248
|
11
|
Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:
Pt. Change
|
Current accident year before catastrophe losses
60.5 %
|
61.3 %
|
(0.8)
|
Current accident year catastrophe losses
26.8
|
7.5
|
19.3
|
Prior accident years before catastrophe losses
(2.2)
|
(3.4)
|
1.2
|
Prior accident years catastrophe losses
(1.8)
|
(1.6)
|
(0.2)
|
Loss and loss expense ratio
83.3 %
|
63.8 %
|
19.5
|
Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses
90.5 %
|
91.1 %
|
(0.6)
|
-
$247 million or 11% growth of first-quarter 2025 property casualty net written premiums, reflecting premium growth initiatives, price increases and a higher level of insured exposures. The contribution to first-quarter growth from Cincinnati Re® and Cincinnati Global Underwriting Ltd.SM in total was 2 percentage points.
$37 million or 11% increase in first-quarter 2025 new business premiums written by agencies. The growth included a $24 million increase in standard market property casualty production from agencies appointed since the beginning of 2024.
137 new agency appointments in the first three months of 2025, including 32 that market only our personal lines products.
19.7 percentage-point first-quarter 2025 combined ratio increase, including an increase of 19.1 points for losses from catastrophes.
4.0 percentage-point first-quarter 2025 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $91 million, compared with 5.0 points or $100 million for first-quarter 2024.
0.8 percentage-point improvement in the three-month 2025 ratio for current accident year loss and loss expenses before catastrophes, including an unfavorable 1.4 points for the net effect of $52 million for reinsurance treaty reinstatement premiums related to the January 2025 wildfires in southern California.
0.2 percentage-point increase in the underwriting expense ratio for the first three months of 2025, compared with the same period of 2024, including an unfavorable 0.7 points for the effect of reinstatement premiums.
Commercial Lines Insurance Results
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended March 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
Earned premiums
$ 1,179
|
$ 1,082
|
9
|
Fee revenues
2
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
1,181
|
1,083
|
9
|
Loss and loss expenses
735
|
719
|
2
|
Underwriting expenses
349
|
325
|
7
|
Underwriting profit
$ 97
|
$ 39
|
149
|
Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:
Pt. Change
|
Loss and loss expenses
62.3 %
|
66.4 %
|
(4.1)
|
Underwriting expenses
29.6
|
30.1
|
(0.5)
|
Combined ratio
91.9 %
|
96.5 %
|
(4.6)
|
% Change
|
Agency renewal written premiums
$ 1,152
|
$ 1,076
|
7
|
Agency new business written premiums
203
|
182
|
12
|
Other written premiums
(30)
|
(35)
|
14
|
Net written premiums
$ 1,325
|
$ 1,223
|
8
|
Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:
Pt. Change
|
Current accident year before catastrophe losses
61.1 %
|
63.0 %
|
(1.9)
|
Current accident year catastrophe losses
4.8
|
7.0
|
(2.2)
|
Prior accident years before catastrophe losses
(2.4)
|
(2.8)
|
0.4
|
Prior accident years catastrophe losses
(1.2)
|
(0.8)
|
(0.4)
|
Loss and loss expense ratio
62.3 %
|
66.4 %
|
(4.1)
|
Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses
90.7 %
|
93.1 %
|
(2.4)
|
|
-
$102 million or 8% growth in first-quarter 2025 commercial lines net written premiums, including higher agency renewal and new business written premiums.
$76 million or 7% increase in first-quarter renewal written premiums, with commercial lines average renewal pricing increases near the low end of the high-single-digit percent range.
$21 million or 12% increase in first-quarter 2025 new business premiums written by agencies, as we continue to carefully underwrite each policy in a highly competitive market.
4.6 percentage-point first-quarter 2025 combined ratio improvement, including a decrease of 2.6 points for losses from catastrophes.
3.6 percentage-point first-quarter 2025 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $43 million, compared with 3.6 points or $38 million for first-quarter 2024.
Personal Lines Insurance Results
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended March 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
Earned premiums
$ 698
|
$ 588
|
19
|
Fee revenues
1
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
699
|
589
|
19
|
Loss and loss expenses
846
|
379
|
123
|
Underwriting expenses
210
|
173
|
21
|
Underwriting profit (loss)
$ (357)
|
$ 37
|
nm
|
Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:
Pt. Change
|
Loss and loss expenses
121.2 %
|
64.5 %
|
56.7
|
Underwriting expenses
30.1
|
29.4
|
0.7
|
Combined ratio
151.3 %
|
93.9 %
|
57.4
|
% Change
|
Agency renewal written premiums
$ 634
|
$ 494
|
28
|
Agency new business written premiums
127
|
122
|
4
|
Other written premiums
(89)
|
(21)
|
(324)
|
Net written premiums
$ 672
|
$ 595
|
13
|
Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:
Pt. Change
|
Current accident year before catastrophe losses
63.3 %
|
57.7 %
|
5.6
|
Current accident year catastrophe losses
60.6
|
12.4
|
48.2
|
Prior accident years before catastrophe losses
(0.8)
|
(2.0)
|
1.2
|
Prior accident years catastrophe losses
(1.9)
|
(3.6)
|
1.7
|
Loss and loss expense ratio
121.2 %
|
64.5 %
|
56.7
|
Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses
93.4 %
|
87.1 %
|
6.3
|
-
$77 million or 13% growth in first-quarter 2025 personal lines net written premiums, including higher agency renewal written premiums that benefited from rate increases in the low-double-digit percent range. Cincinnati Private ClientSM first-quarter 2025 net written premiums from our agencies' high net worth clients grew 10%, to $363 million.
$5 million increase in first-quarter 2025 new business premiums written by agencies, including an increase of approximately $8 million in our private client personal lines.
$68 million less favorable effect on first-quarter 2025 net written premiums from other written premiums, including $64 million for additional ceded premiums to reinstate our property catastrophe reinsurance treaty after recoveries related to California wildfires.
57.4 percentage-point first-quarter 2025 combined ratio increase, including an increase of 49.9 points for losses from catastrophes and an increase in the underwriting expense ratio of 2.5 points for the effect of reinstatement premiums.
2.7 percentage-point first-quarter 2025 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $19 million, compared with 5.6 points or $33 million for first-quarter 2024.
5.6 percentage-point increase in the three-month 2025 ratio for current accident year loss and loss expenses before catastrophes, including 5.3 points for the effect of reinstatement premiums.
Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance Results
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended March 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
Earned premiums
$ 162
|
$ 139
|
17
|
Fee revenues
1
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
163
|
140
|
16
|
Loss and loss expenses
99
|
90
|
10
|
Underwriting expenses
44
|
38
|
16
|
Underwriting profit
$ 20
|
$ 12
|
67
|
Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:
Pt. Change
|
Loss and loss expenses
60.9 %
|
64.5 %
|
(3.6)
|
Underwriting expenses
27.4
|
27.4
|
0.0
|
Combined ratio
|
88.3 %
|
|
91.9 %
|
|
(3.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
Agency renewal written premiums
|
|
$ 126
|
|
$ 113
|
|
12
|
Agency new business written premiums
|
|
53
|
|
42
|
|
26
|
Other written premiums
|
|
(11)
|
|
(9)
|
|
(22)
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$ 168
|
|
$ 146
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pt. Change
|
Current accident year before catastrophe losses
|
|
65.6 %
|
|
65.7 %
|
|
(0.1)
|
Current accident year catastrophe losses
|
|
0.8
|
|
0.9
|
|
(0.1)
|
Prior accident years before catastrophe losses
|
|
(5.0)
|
|
(1.7)
|
|
(3.3)
|
Prior accident years catastrophe losses
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
(0.1)
|
Loss and loss expense ratio
|
|
60.9 %
|
|
64.5 %
|
|
(3.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses
|
|
93.0 %
|
|
93.1 %
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
$22 million or 15% growth in first-quarter 2025 excess and surplus lines net written premiums, including higher agency renewal written premiums that benefited from price increases averaging in the high-single-digit percent range.
$11 million or 26% increase in first-quarter 2025 new business premiums written by agencies, as we continue to carefully underwrite each policy in a highly competitive market.
3.6 percentage-point first-quarter 2025 combined ratio improvement, including 3.4 points in the ratio for favorable reserve development on prior accident year loss and loss expenses.
5.5 percentage-point first-quarter 2025 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $9 million, compared with 2.1 points or $3 million for first-quarter 2024.
|
Life Insurance Subsidiary Results
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
% Change
|
Term life insurance
|
|
$ 57
|
|
$ 57
|
|
0
|
Whole life insurance
|
|
13
|
|
13
|
|
0
|
Universal life and other
|
|
10
|
|
9
|
|
11
|
Earned premiums
|
|
80
|
|
79
|
|
1
|
Investment income, net of expenses
|
|
50
|
|
47
|
|
6
|
Investment gains and losses, net
|
|
(1)
|
|
(2)
|
|
50
|
Fee revenues
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
Total revenues
|
|
130
|
|
125
|
|
4
|
Contract holders' benefits incurred
|
|
81
|
|
79
|
|
3
|
Underwriting expenses incurred
|
|
23
|
|
22
|
|
5
|
Total benefits and expenses
|
|
104
|
|
101
|
|
3
|
Net income before income tax
|
|
26
|
|
24
|
|
8
|
Income tax provision
|
|
5
|
|
5
|
|
0
|
Net income of the life insurance subsidiary
|
|
$ 21
|
|
$ 19
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
$1 million increase in first-quarter 2025 earned premiums.
$2 million increase in three-month 2025 life insurance subsidiary net income, primarily due to increased investment income, partially offset by less favorable impacts from the unlocking of interest rate actuarial assumptions.
$34 million or 3% three-month 2025 increase, to $1.341 billion, in GAAP shareholders' equity for the life insurance subsidiary, primarily from net income and a decrease in unrealized investment losses on fixed-maturity securities.
|
Investment and Balance Sheet Highlights
|
|
Investments Results
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
% Change
|
Investment income, net of expenses
|
|
$ 280
|
|
$ 245
|
|
14
|
Investment interest credited to contract holders
|
|
(32)
|
|
(31)
|
|
(3)
|
Investment gains and losses, net
|
|
(67)
|
|
612
|
|
|
nm
|
Investments profit
|
|
$ 181
|
|
$ 826
|
|
(78)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
$ 210
|
|
$ 169
|
|
24
|
Dividends
|
|
67
|
|
72
|
|
(7)
|
Other
|
|
7
|
|
7
|
|
0
|
Less investment expenses
|
|
4
|
|
3
|
|
33
|
Investment income, pretax
|
|
280
|
|
245
|
|
14
|
Less income taxes
|
|
48
|
|
41
|
|
17
|
Total investment income, after-tax
|
|
$ 232
|
|
$ 204
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment returns:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average invested assets plus cash and cash
equivalents
|
|
$ 29,946
|
|
$ 27,164
|
|
|
Average yield pretax
|
|
3.74 %
|
|
3.61 %
|
|
|
Average yield after-tax
|
|
3.10
|
|
3.00
|
|
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
17.2
|
|
16.7
|
|
|
Fixed-maturity returns:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average amortized cost
|
|
$ 17,071
|
|
$ 14,535
|
|
|
Average yield pretax
|
|
4.92 %
|
|
4.65 %
|
|
|
Average yield after-tax
|
|
4.02
|
|
3.82
|
|
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
18.3
|
|
17.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
$35 million or 14% rise in first-quarter 2025 pretax investment income, including a 24% increase in interest income from fixed-maturity securities and a 7% decrease in equity portfolio dividends.
$67 million first-quarter 2025 pretax investment losses, summarized in the table below, were offset by a $67 million increase in unrealized investment gains. Changes in unrealized gains or losses reported in other comprehensive income, in addition to investment gains and losses reported in net income, are useful for evaluating total investment performance over time and are major components of changes in book value and the value creation ratio.
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Investment gains and losses on equity securities sold, net
|
|
|
$ (1)
|
|
$ (11)
|
Unrealized gains and losses on equity securities still held, net
|
|
|
(71)
|
|
613
|
Investment gains and losses on fixed-maturity securities, net
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
(10)
|
Other
|
|
|
7
|
|
20
|
Subtotal - investment gains and losses reported in net income
|
|
|
(67)
|
|
612
|
Change in unrealized investment gains and losses - fixed maturities
|
|
|
67
|
|
(55)
|
Total
|
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 557
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet Highlights
|
|
(Dollars in millions, except share data)
|
At March 31,
|
At December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Total investments
|
|
$ 28,481
|
|
$ 28,378
|
Total assets
|
|
37,276
|
|
36,501
|
Short-term debt
|
|
25
|
|
25
|
Long-term debt
|
|
790
|
|
790
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
13,718
|
|
13,935
|
Book value per share
|
|
87.78
|
|
89.11
|
Debt-to-total-capital ratio
|
|
5.6 %
|
|
5.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
-
$29.491 billion in consolidated cash and total investments at March 31, 2025, an increase of less than 1% from $29.361 billion at year-end 2024.
$16.523 billion bond portfolio at March 31, 2025, with an average rating of A2/A+. Fair value increased $341 million during the first quarter of 2025, including $220 million in net purchases of fixed-maturity securities.
$11.118 billion equity portfolio was 39.0% of total investments, including $7.154 billion in appreciated value before taxes at March 31, 2025. First-quarter 2025 decrease in fair value of $67 million, including $5 million in net purchases of equity securities.
$1.33 first-quarter 2025 decrease in book value per share, including $0.24 from a net loss before investment gains, $0.87 from dividends declared to shareholders, $0.04 from investment portfolio net investment losses or changes in unrealized gains for fixed-maturity securities and $0.18 for other items.
Value creation ratio of negative 0.5% for the first three months of 2025, including 0.3% from a net loss before investment gains, which includes underwriting and investment income, 0.4% from investment losses for equity securities and 0.2% for other items that were partially offset by positive 0.4% from changes in unrealized gains for fixed-maturity securities.
For additional information or to register for our conference call webcast, please visit cinfin/investors.
About Cincinnati Financial
Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.
|
Mailing Address:
|
Street Address:
|
P.O. Box 145496
|
6200 South Gilmore Road
|
Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-5496
|
Fairfield, Ohio 45014-5141
Safe Harbor Statement
This is our "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our business is subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report. Some of those risks and uncertainties are discussed in our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Item 1A, Risk Factors, Page 30.
Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to:
-
Effects of any future pandemic that could affect results for reasons such as:
-
Securities market disruption or volatility and related effects such as decreased economic activity and continued supply chain disruptions that affect our investment portfolio and book value
An unusually high level of claims in our insurance or reinsurance operations that increase litigation-related expenses
An unusually high level of insurance losses, including risk of court decisions extending business interruption insurance in commercial property coverage forms to cover claims for pure economic loss related to such pandemic
Decreased premium revenue and cash flow from disruption to our distribution channel of independent agents, consumer self-isolation, travel limitations, business restrictions and decreased economic activity
Inability of our workforce, agencies or vendors to perform necessary business functions
-
Our ability to generate growth in investment income
Values of our fixed-maturity investments, including accounts in which we hold bank-owned life insurance contract assets
Our traditional life policy reserves
-
Significant or prolonged decline in the fair value of a particular security or group of securities and impairment of the asset(s)
Significant decline in investment income due to reduced or eliminated dividend payouts from a particular security or group of securities
Significant rise in losses from surety or director and officer policies written for financial institutions or other insured entities or in losses from policies written by Cincinnati Re or Cincinnati Global
-
Downgrades of our financial strength ratings
Concerns that doing business with us is too difficult
Perceptions that our level of service, particularly claims service, is no longer a distinguishing characteristic in the marketplace
Inability or unwillingness to nimbly develop and introduce coverage product updates and innovations that our competitors offer and consumers expect to find in the marketplace
-
Impose new obligations on us that increase our expenses or change the assumptions underlying our critical accounting estimates
Place the insurance industry under greater regulatory scrutiny or result in new statutes, rules and regulations
Restrict our ability to exit or reduce writings of unprofitable coverages or lines of business
Add assessments for guaranty funds, other insurance‐related assessments or mandatory reinsurance arrangements; or that impair our ability to recover such assessments through future surcharges or other rate changes
Increase our provision for federal income taxes due to changes in tax law
Increase our other expenses
Limit our ability to set fair, adequate and reasonable rates
Place us at a disadvantage in the marketplace
Restrict our ability to execute our business model, including the way we compensate agents
Further, our insurance businesses are subject to the effects of changing social, global, economic and regulatory environments. Public and regulatory initiatives have included efforts to adversely influence and restrict premium rates, restrict the ability to cancel policies, impose underwriting standards and expand overall regulation. We also are subject to public and regulatory initiatives that can affect the market value for our common stock, such as measures affecting corporate financial reporting and governance. The ultimate changes and eventual effects, if any, of these initiatives are uncertain.
* * *
|
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Income (unaudited)
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
|
$ 28,481
|
|
$ 28,378
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,010
|
|
983
|
Premiums receivable
|
|
3,163
|
|
2,969
|
Reinsurance recoverable
|
|
808
|
|
523
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
1,297
|
|
1,242
|
Other assets
|
|
2,517
|
|
2,406
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 37,276
|
|
$ 36,501
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance reserves
|
|
$ 13,748
|
|
$ 12,963
|
Unearned premiums
|
|
5,068
|
|
4,813
|
Deferred income tax
|
|
1,489
|
|
1,476
|
Long-term debt and lease obligations
|
|
853
|
|
850
|
Other liabilities
|
|
2,400
|
|
2,464
|
Total liabilities
|
|
23,558
|
|
22,566
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock and paid-in capital
|
|
1,908
|
|
1,899
|
Retained earnings
|
|
14,644
|
|
14,869
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(271)
|
|
(309)
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(2,563)
|
|
(2,524)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
13,718
|
|
13,935
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 37,276
|
|
$ 36,501
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
Earned premiums
|
|
$ 2,344
|
|
$ 2,071
|
Investment income, net of expenses
|
|
280
|
|
245
|
Investment gains and losses, net
|
|
(67)
|
|
612
|
Other revenues
|
|
9
|
|
7
|
Total revenues
|
|
2,566
|
|
2,935
|
|
|
|
|
|
Benefits and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance losses and contract holders' benefits
|
|
1,968
|
|
1,349
|
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses
|
|
702
|
|
616
|
Interest expense
|
|
13
|
|
13
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
11
|
|
4
|
Total benefits and expenses
|
|
2,694
|
|
1,982
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|
|
(128)
|
|
953
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
|
|
(38)
|
|
198
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
|
$ (90)
|
|
$ 755
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Common Share:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)-basic
|
|
$ (0.57)
|
|
$ 4.82
|
Net income (loss)-diluted
|
|
(0.57)
|
|
4.78
|
|
|
|
|
Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliation to Comparable GAAP Measures
(See attached tables for reconciliations; additional prior-period reconciliations available at cinfin/investors.)
Cincinnati Financial Corporation prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules for insurance company regulation in the United States of America as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual, and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.
Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its primary business areas – property casualty insurance, life insurance and investments. Management uses these measures when analyzing both GAAP and non-GAAP results to improve its understanding of trends in the underlying business and to help avoid incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions about the success or failure of company strategies. Management adjustments to GAAP measures generally: apply to non-recurring events that are unrelated to business performance and distort short-term results; involve values that fluctuate based on events outside of management's control; supplement reporting segment disclosures with disclosures for a subsidiary company or for a combination of subsidiaries or reporting segments; or relate to accounting refinements that affect comparability between periods, creating a need to analyze data on the same basis.
-
Non-GAAP operating income: Non-GAAP operating income is calculated by excluding investment gains and losses (defined as investment gains and losses after applicable federal and state income taxes) and other significant non-recurring items from net income. Management evaluates non-GAAP operating income to measure the success of pricing, rate and underwriting strategies. While investment gains (or losses) are integral to the company's insurance operations over the long term, the determination to realize investment gains or losses on fixed-maturity securities sold in any period may be subject to management's discretion and is independent of the insurance underwriting process. Also, under applicable GAAP accounting requirements, gains and losses are recognized from certain changes in market values of securities without actual realization. Management believes that the level of investment gains or losses for any particular period, while it may be material, may not fully indicate the performance of ongoing underlying business operations in that period.
For these reasons, many investors and shareholders consider non-GAAP operating income to be one of the more meaningful measures for evaluating insurance company performance. Equity analysts who report on the insurance industry and the company generally focus on this metric in their analyses. The company presents non-GAAP operating income so that all investors have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information. Consolidated property casualty insurance results: To supplement reporting segment disclosures related to our property casualty insurance operations, we also evaluate results for those operations on a basis that includes results for our property casualty insurance and brokerage services subsidiaries. That is the total of our commercial lines, personal lines and our excess and surplus lines segments plus our reinsurance assumed operations known as Cincinnati Re and our London-based global specialty underwriter known as Cincinnati Global. Life insurance subsidiary results: To supplement life insurance reporting segment disclosures related to our life insurance operation, we also evaluate results for that operation on a basis that includes life insurance subsidiary investment income, or investment income plus investment gains and losses, that are also included in our investments reporting segment. We recognize that assets under management, capital appreciation and investment income are integral to evaluating the success of the life insurance segment because of the long duration of life products.
|
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|
|
Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation
|
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$ (90)
|
|
$ 755
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
Investment gains and losses, net
|
|
(67)
|
|
612
|
Income tax on investment gains and losses
|
|
14
|
|
(129)
|
Investment gains and losses, after-tax
|
|
(53)
|
|
483
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
|
$ (37)
|
|
$ 272
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted per share data:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$ (0.57)
|
|
$ 4.78
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
Investment gains and losses, net
|
|
(0.42)
|
|
3.88
|
Income tax on investment gains and losses
|
|
0.09
|
|
(0.82)
|
Investment gains and losses, after-tax
|
|
(0.33)
|
|
3.06
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
|
$ (0.24)
|
|
$ 1.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life Insurance Reconciliation
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income of the life insurance subsidiary
|
|
$ 21
|
|
$ 19
|
Investment gains and losses, net
|
|
(1)
|
|
(2)
|
Income tax on investment gains and losses
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
|
22
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment income, net of expenses
|
|
(50)
|
|
(47)
|
Investment income credited to contract holders
|
|
32
|
|
31
|
Income tax excluding tax on investment gains and losses, net
|
|
5
|
|
5
|
Life insurance segment profit
|
|
$ 9
|
|
$ 10
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property Casualty Insurance Reconciliation
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Three months ended March 31, 2025
|
|
Consolidated
|
Commercial
|
Personal
|
E&S
|
|
Other*
|
Premiums:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$ 2,495
|
|
|
$ 1,325
|
|
|
$ 672
|
|
|
$ 168
|
|
|
$ 330
|
Unearned premiums change
|
|
(231)
|
|
|
(146)
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
(105)
|
Earned premiums
|
|
$ 2,264
|
|
|
$ 1,179
|
|
|
$ 698
|
|
|
$ 162
|
|
|
$ 225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting profit (loss)
|
|
$ (298)
|
|
|
$ 97
|
|
|
$ (357)
|
|
|
$ 20
|
|
|
$ (58)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Three months ended March 31, 2024
|
|
Consolidated
|
Commercial
|
Personal
|
E&S
|
Other*
|
Premiums:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$ 2,248
|
|
|
$ 1,223
|
|
|
$ 595
|
|
|
$ 146
|
|
|
$ 284
|
Unearned premiums change
|
|
(256)
|
|
|
(141)
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
(101)
|
Earned premiums
|
|
$ 1,992
|
|
|
$ 1,082
|
|
|
$ 588
|
|
|
$ 139
|
|
|
$ 183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting profit
|
|
$ 131
|
|
|
$ 39
|
|
|
$ 37
|
|
|
$ 12
|
|
|
$ 43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dollar amounts shown are rounded to millions; certain amounts may not add due to rounding.
*Included in Other are the results of Cincinnati Re and Cincinnati Global.
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
Other Measures
-
Value creation ratio: This is a measure of shareholder value creation that management believes captures the contribution of the company's insurance operations, the success of its investment strategy and the importance placed on paying cash dividends to shareholders. The value creation ratio measure is made up of two primary components: (1) rate of growth in book value per share plus (2) the ratio of dividends declared per share to beginning book value per share. Management believes this measure is useful, providing a meaningful measure of long-term progress in creating shareholder value. It is intended to be all-inclusive regarding changes in book value per share, and uses originally reported book value per share in cases where book value per share has been adjusted, such as adoption of Accounting Standards Updates with a cumulative effect of a change in accounting.
Written premium: Under statutory accounting rules in the U.S., property casualty written premium is the amount recorded for policies issued and recognized on an annualized basis at the effective date of the policy. Management analyzes trends in written premium to assess business efforts. The difference between written and earned premium is unearned premium.
|
Value Creation Ratio Calculations
|
(Dollars are per share)
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Value creation ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
End of period book value*
|
|
$ 87.78
|
|
$ 80.83
|
Less beginning of period book value
|
|
89.11
|
|
77.06
|
Change in book value
|
|
(1.33)
|
|
3.77
|
Dividend declared to shareholders
|
|
0.87
|
|
0.81
|
Total value creation
|
|
$ (0.46)
|
|
$ 4.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value creation ratio from change in book value**
|
|
(1.5) %
|
|
4.9 %
|
Value creation ratio from dividends declared to shareholders***
|
|
1.0
|
|
1.0
|
Value creation ratio
|
|
(0.5) %
|
|
5.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Book value per share is calculated by dividing end of period total shareholders' equity by end of period shares outstanding
|
** Change in book value divided by the beginning of period book value
|
*** Dividend declared to shareholders divided by beginning of period book value
SOURCE Cincinnati Financial CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment