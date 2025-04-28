Merchants Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$ 15,609
|
|
$ 10,989
|
|
$ 12,214
|
|
$ 10,242
|
|
$ 17,924
|
Interest-earning demand accounts
|
|
505,687
|
|
465,621
|
|
589,692
|
|
530,640
|
|
490,831
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
521,296
|
|
476,610
|
|
601,906
|
|
540,882
|
|
508,755
|
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
|
|
1,550
|
|
1,559
|
|
3,279
|
|
3,304
|
|
3,329
|
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
|
|
389,797
|
|
428,206
|
|
430,966
|
|
209,244
|
|
142,629
|
Securities available for sale ($626,271, $635,946, $682,975, $682,774
|
|
961,183
|
|
980,050
|
|
953,063
|
|
1,017,019
|
|
1,061,288
|
Securities held to maturity ($1,605,151, $1,664,674, $1,756,203,
|
|
1,606,286
|
|
1,664,686
|
|
1,755,047
|
|
1,291,110
|
|
1,175,167
|
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock and other equity securities
|
|
217,850
|
|
217,804
|
|
184,050
|
|
67,499
|
|
64,215
|
Loans held for sale (includes $75,920, $78,170, $91,084, $102,873 and
|
|
3,983,452
|
|
3,771,510
|
|
3,808,234
|
|
3,483,076
|
|
3,503,131
|
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of
|
|
10,343,724
|
|
10,354,002
|
|
10,261,890
|
|
10,933,189
|
|
10,690,513
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
67,787
|
|
58,617
|
|
53,161
|
|
46,833
|
|
42,450
|
Servicing rights
|
|
189,711
|
|
189,935
|
|
177,327
|
|
178,776
|
|
172,200
|
Interest receivable
|
|
82,811
|
|
83,409
|
|
86,612
|
|
90,360
|
|
90,303
|
Goodwill
|
|
8,014
|
|
8,014
|
|
8,014
|
|
8,014
|
|
8,014
|
Other assets and receivables
|
|
424,339
|
|
571,330
|
|
329,427
|
|
343,116
|
|
360,582
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 18,797,800
|
|
$ 18,805,732
|
|
$ 18,652,976
|
|
$ 18,212,422
|
|
$ 17,822,576
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
|
$ 313,296
|
|
$ 239,005
|
|
$ 311,386
|
|
$ 383,260
|
|
$ 319,872
|
Interest-bearing
|
|
12,092,869
|
|
11,680,971
|
|
12,580,501
|
|
14,533,807
|
|
13,655,789
|
Total deposits
|
|
12,406,165
|
|
11,919,976
|
|
12,891,887
|
|
14,917,067
|
|
13,975,661
|
Borrowings
|
|
4,001,744
|
|
4,386,122
|
|
3,568,721
|
|
1,159,206
|
|
1,835,985
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
35,740
|
|
25,289
|
|
19,530
|
|
25,098
|
|
43,935
|
Other liabilities
|
|
193,416
|
|
231,035
|
|
233,731
|
|
222,904
|
|
190,527
|
Total liabilities
|
|
16,637,065
|
|
16,562,422
|
|
16,713,869
|
|
16,324,275
|
|
16,046,108
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, without par value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorized - 75,000,000 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issued and outstanding - 45,881,706 shares, 45,767,166 shares,
|
|
240,512
|
|
240,313
|
|
239,448
|
|
238,492
|
|
139,950
|
Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorized - no shares at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issued and outstanding - no shares at March 31, 2025,
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
50,221
|
6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorized - no shares at March 31, 2025, and 125,000 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issued and outstanding - no shares at March 31, 2025, and
|
|
-
|
|
120,844
|
|
120,844
|
|
120,844
|
|
120,844
|
6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorized - 200,000 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to
|
|
191,084
|
|
191,084
|
|
191,084
|
|
191,084
|
|
191,084
|
8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorized - 300,000 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to
|
|
137,459
|
|
137,459
|
|
137,459
|
|
137,459
|
|
137,459
|
7.625% Series E Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorized - 230,000 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issued and outstanding - 230,000 shares (equivalent to
|
|
222,748
|
|
222,748
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Retained earnings
|
|
1,369,009
|
|
1,330,995
|
|
1,250,176
|
|
1,200,778
|
|
1,138,083
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
(77)
|
|
(133)
|
|
96
|
|
(510)
|
|
(1,173)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
2,160,735
|
|
2,243,310
|
|
1,939,107
|
|
1,888,147
|
|
1,776,468
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 18,797,800
|
|
$ 18,805,732
|
|
$ 18,652,976
|
|
$ 18,212,422
|
|
$ 17,822,576
|
Consolidated Statement of Income
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Change
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
1Q25
|
|
1Q25
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
vs. 4Q24
|
|
vs. 1Q24
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
$
|
239,280
|
|
$
|
266,719
|
|
$
|
271,998
|
|
-10 %
|
|
-12 %
|
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
|
|
|
3,743
|
|
|
5,662
|
|
|
1,720
|
|
-34 %
|
|
118 %
|
Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Available for sale
|
|
|
12,358
|
|
|
13,453
|
|
|
14,388
|
|
-8 %
|
|
-14 %
|
Held to maturity
|
|
|
24,358
|
|
|
27,673
|
|
|
20,522
|
|
-12 %
|
|
19 %
|
FHLB stock and other equity securities (dividends)
|
|
|
4,372
|
|
|
4,123
|
|
|
844
|
|
6 %
|
|
418 %
|
Other
|
|
|
3,093
|
|
|
3,716
|
|
|
4,701
|
|
-17 %
|
|
-34 %
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
287,204
|
|
|
321,346
|
|
|
314,173
|
|
-11 %
|
|
-9 %
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
123,941
|
|
|
144,009
|
|
|
171,022
|
|
-14 %
|
|
-28 %
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
33,364
|
|
|
34,263
|
|
|
7,222
|
|
-3 %
|
|
362 %
|
Long-term borrowings
|
|
|
7,703
|
|
|
8,450
|
|
|
8,873
|
|
-9 %
|
|
-13 %
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
165,008
|
|
|
186,722
|
|
|
187,117
|
|
-12 %
|
|
-12 %
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
122,196
|
|
|
134,624
|
|
|
127,056
|
|
-9 %
|
|
-4 %
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
7,727
|
|
|
2,689
|
|
|
4,726
|
|
187 %
|
|
63 %
|
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|
|
|
114,469
|
|
|
131,935
|
|
|
122,330
|
|
-13 %
|
|
-6 %
|
Noninterest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sale of loans
|
|
|
11,619
|
|
|
25,020
|
|
|
9,356
|
|
-54 %
|
|
24 %
|
Loan servicing fees, net
|
|
|
4,010
|
|
|
14,953
|
|
|
19,402
|
|
-73 %
|
|
-79 %
|
Mortgage warehouse fees
|
|
|
1,513
|
|
|
1,413
|
|
|
982
|
|
7 %
|
|
54 %
|
Loss on sale of investments available for sale (1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(108)
|
|
-
|
|
100 %
|
Syndication and asset management fees
|
|
|
3,389
|
|
|
9,323
|
|
|
5,303
|
|
-64 %
|
|
-36 %
|
Other income
|
|
|
3,162
|
|
|
8,436
|
|
|
5,939
|
|
-63 %
|
|
-47 %
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
|
23,693
|
|
|
59,145
|
|
|
40,874
|
|
-60 %
|
|
-42 %
|
Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
36,419
|
|
|
37,536
|
|
|
29,596
|
|
-3 %
|
|
23 %
|
Loan expense
|
|
|
798
|
|
|
704
|
|
|
956
|
|
13 %
|
|
-17 %
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|
2,351
|
|
|
2,284
|
|
|
2,237
|
|
3 %
|
|
5 %
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
2,894
|
|
|
5,135
|
|
|
4,099
|
|
-44 %
|
|
-29 %
|
Deposit insurance expense
|
|
|
7,228
|
|
|
6,473
|
|
|
5,125
|
|
12 %
|
|
41 %
|
Technology expense
|
|
|
2,374
|
|
|
2,038
|
|
|
1,854
|
|
16 %
|
|
28 %
|
Credit risk transfer premium expense
|
|
|
3,862
|
|
|
1,947
|
|
|
-
|
|
98 %
|
|
100 %
|
Other expense
|
|
|
5,738
|
|
|
7,085
|
|
|
5,045
|
|
-19 %
|
|
14 %
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
|
61,664
|
|
|
63,202
|
|
|
48,912
|
|
-2 %
|
|
26 %
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
|
76,498
|
|
|
127,878
|
|
|
114,292
|
|
-40 %
|
|
-33 %
|
Provision for income taxes (2)
|
|
|
18,259
|
|
|
32,212
|
|
|
27,238
|
|
-43 %
|
|
-33 %
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
58,239
|
|
$
|
95,666
|
|
$
|
87,054
|
|
-39 %
|
|
-33 %
|
Dividends on preferred stock
|
|
|
(10,265)
|
|
|
(10,728)
|
|
|
(8,667)
|
|
-4 %
|
|
18 %
|
Impact of preferred stock redemption
|
|
|
(5,371)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
100 %
|
|
100 %
|
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|
|
$
|
42,603
|
|
$
|
84,938
|
|
$
|
78,387
|
|
-50 %
|
|
-46 %
|
Basic Earnings Per Share
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
$
|
1.86
|
|
$
|
1.81
|
|
-50 %
|
|
-49 %
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
$
|
1.85
|
|
$
|
1.80
|
|
-50 %
|
|
-48 %
|
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
45,824,022
|
|
|
45,765,458
|
|
|
43,305,985
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
45,914,083
|
|
|
45,924,176
|
|
|
43,466,647
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes $0, $0, and $(108) respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive losses reclassifications.
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Includes $0, $0, and $26 respectively, related to income tax benefit for reclassification items.
|
|
|
|
|
Key Operating Results
|
(Unaudited)
|
($ in thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
1Q25
|
|
1Q25
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
vs. 4Q24
|
|
vs. 1Q24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
$ 61,664
|
|
$ 63,202
|
|
$ 48,912
|
|
-2 %
|
|
26 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)
|
|
|
122,196
|
|
134,624
|
|
127,056
|
|
-9 %
|
|
-4 %
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
23,693
|
|
59,145
|
|
40,874
|
|
-60 %
|
|
-42 %
|
|
Total income
|
|
|
$ 145,889
|
|
$ 193,769
|
|
$ 167,930
|
|
-25 %
|
|
-13 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
|
42.27 %
|
|
32.62 %
|
|
29.13 %
|
|
965
|
bps
|
1,314
|
bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average assets
|
|
|
$ 17,831,950
|
|
$ 18,512,380
|
|
$ 16,793,072
|
|
-4 %
|
|
6 %
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
58,239
|
|
95,666
|
|
87,054
|
|
-39 %
|
|
-33 %
|
|
Return on average assets before annualizing
|
|
|
0.33 %
|
|
0.52 %
|
|
0.52 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualization factor
|
|
|
4.00
|
|
4.00
|
|
4.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
|
1.31 %
|
|
2.07 %
|
|
2.07 %
|
|
(76)
|
bps
|
(76)
|
bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
|
|
|
10.65 %
|
|
22.10 %
|
|
25.34 %
|
|
(1,145)
|
bps
|
(1,469)
|
bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible book value per common share (1)
|
|
|
$ 34.90
|
|
$ 34.15
|
|
$ 29.26
|
|
2 %
|
|
19 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)
|
|
|
8.52 %
|
|
8.32 %
|
|
7.12 %
|
|
20
|
bps
|
140
|
bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)
|
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
13.9
|
%
|
11.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)
|
|
|
12.4
|
%
|
13.3
|
%
|
11.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)
|
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
9.3
|
%
|
8.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Tier I capital/average assets(2)
|
|
|
12.1
|
%
|
12.1
|
%
|
10.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; March 31, 2025 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock dividends. Tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total equity. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by the number of shares outstanding.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
1Q25
|
|
1Q25
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
vs. 4Q24
|
|
vs. 1Q24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$ 58,239
|
|
$ 95,666
|
|
$ 87,054
|
|
-39 %
|
|
-33 %
|
|
Less: preferred stock dividends
|
|
|
(10,265)
|
|
(10,728)
|
|
(8,667)
|
|
-4 %
|
|
18 %
|
|
Less: preferred stock redemption
|
|
|
(5,371)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
100 %
|
|
100 %
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
|
|
$ 42,603
|
|
$ 84,938
|
|
$ 78,387
|
|
-50 %
|
|
-46 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
|
|
$ 2,160,169
|
|
$ 2,084,627
|
|
$ 1,747,660
|
|
4 %
|
|
24 %
|
|
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
|
|
|
(8,070)
|
|
(8,076)
|
|
(10,494)
|
|
-
|
|
-23 %
|
|
Less: average preferred stock
|
|
|
(552,633)
|
|
(538,970)
|
|
(499,608)
|
|
3 %
|
|
11 %
|
|
Average tangible common shareholders' equity
|
|
|
$ 1,599,466
|
|
$ 1,537,581
|
|
$ 1,237,558
|
|
4 %
|
|
29 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualization factor
|
|
|
4.00
|
|
4.00
|
|
4.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
|
|
|
10.65 %
|
|
22.10 %
|
|
25.34 %
|
|
(1,145)
|
bps
|
(1,469)
|
bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
$ 2,160,735
|
|
$ 2,243,310
|
|
$ 1,776,468
|
|
-4 %
|
|
22 %
|
|
Less: goodwill and intangibles
|
|
|
(8,068)
|
|
(8,073)
|
|
(8,163)
|
|
-
|
|
-1 %
|
|
Less: preferred stock
|
|
|
(551,291)
|
|
(672,135)
|
|
(499,608)
|
|
-18 %
|
|
10 %
|
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity
|
|
|
$ 1,601,376
|
|
$ 1,563,102
|
|
$ 1,268,697
|
|
2 %
|
|
26 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
$ 18,797,800
|
|
$ 18,805,732
|
|
$ 17,822,576
|
|
-
|
|
5 %
|
|
Less: goodwill and intangibles
|
|
|
(8,068)
|
|
(8,073)
|
|
(8,163)
|
|
-
|
|
-1 %
|
|
Tangible assets
|
|
|
$ 18,789,732
|
|
$ 18,797,659
|
|
$ 17,814,413
|
|
-
|
|
5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending common shares
|
|
|
45,881,706
|
|
45,767,166
|
|
43,354,718
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
|
|
$ 34.90
|
|
$ 34.15
|
|
$ 29.26
|
|
2 %
|
|
19 %
|
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets
|
|
|
8.52 %
|
|
8.32 %
|
|
7.12 %
|
|
20
|
bps
|
140
|
bps
|
Merchants Bancorp
|
Average Balance Analysis
|
($ in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
Average
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning deposits, and other interest or
|
$ 511,077
|
$ 7,465
|
5.92 %
|
|
$ 499,308
|
$ 7,839
|
6.25 %
|
|
$ 346,150
|
$ 5,545
|
6.44 %
|
Securities available for sale
|
961,065
|
12,358
|
5.21 %
|
|
986,063
|
13,453
|
5.43 %
|
|
1,085,114
|
14,388
|
5.33 %
|
Securities held to maturity
|
1,643,703
|
24,358
|
6.01 %
|
|
1,701,595
|
27,673
|
6.47 %
|
|
1,196,633
|
20,522
|
6.90 %
|
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
|
277,426
|
3,743
|
5.47 %
|
|
414,883
|
5,662
|
5.43 %
|
|
137,890
|
1,720
|
5.02 %
|
Loans and loans held for sale
|
13,751,197
|
239,280
|
7.06 %
|
|
14,285,852
|
266,719
|
7.43 %
|
|
13,494,961
|
271,998
|
8.11 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
17,144,468
|
287,204
|
6.79 %
|
|
17,887,701
|
321,346
|
7.15 %
|
|
16,260,748
|
314,173
|
7.77 %
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
(86,711)
|
|
|
|
(85,772)
|
|
|
|
(71,544)
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
774,193
|
|
|
|
710,451
|
|
|
|
603,868
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 17,831,950
|
|
|
|
$ 18,512,380
|
|
|
|
$ 16,793,072
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
$ 5,121,343
|
50,609
|
4.01 %
|
|
$ 5,579,688
|
58,781
|
4.19 %
|
|
5,070,393
|
60,688
|
4.81 %
|
Savings deposits
|
146,359
|
15
|
0.04 %
|
#
|
145,599
|
15
|
0.04 %
|
|
201,860
|
219
|
0.44 %
|
Money market
|
3,398,469
|
34,506
|
4.12 %
|
#
|
2,961,272
|
33,288
|
4.47 %
|
|
2,817,382
|
33,644
|
4.80 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
3,369,269
|
38,811
|
4.67 %
|
#
|
4,115,462
|
51,925
|
5.02 %
|
|
5,694,933
|
76,471
|
5.40 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
12,035,440
|
123,941
|
4.18 %
|
|
12,802,021
|
144,009
|
4.48 %
|
|
13,784,568
|
171,022
|
4.99 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
3,125,935
|
41,067
|
5.33 %
|
|
3,047,586
|
42,713
|
5.58 %
|
|
716,853
|
16,095
|
9.03 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
15,161,375
|
165,008
|
4.41 %
|
|
15,849,607
|
186,722
|
4.69 %
|
|
14,501,421
|
187,117
|
5.19 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
294,248
|
|
|
|
352,374
|
|
|
|
332,172
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
216,158
|
|
|
|
225,772
|
|
|
|
211,819
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
15,671,781
|
|
|
|
16,427,753
|
|
|
|
15,045,412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
2,160,169
|
|
|
|
2,084,627
|
|
|
|
1,747,660
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 17,831,950
|
|
|
|
$ 18,512,380
|
|
|
|
$ 16,793,072
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$ 122,196
|
|
|
|
$ 134,624
|
|
|
|
$ 127,056
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread
|
|
|
2.38 %
|
|
|
|
2.46 %
|
|
|
|
2.58 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest-earning assets
|
$ 1,983,093
|
|
|
|
$ 2,038,094
|
|
|
|
$ 1,759,327
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
2.89 %
|
|
|
|
2.99 %
|
|
|
|
3.14 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average interest-earning assets to
|
|
|
113.08 %
|
|
|
|
112.86 %
|
|
|
|
112.13 %
|
Supplemental Results
|
(Unaudited)
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
|
|
|
|
$ 3,413
|
|
|
$ 22,183
|
|
|
$ 16,609
|
|
|
Mortgage Warehousing
|
|
|
|
15,398
|
|
|
24,402
|
|
|
20,190
|
|
|
Banking
|
|
|
|
47,107
|
|
|
56,287
|
|
|
56,425
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
(7,679)
|
|
|
(7,206)
|
|
|
(6,170)
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$ 58,239
|
|
|
$ 95,666
|
|
|
$ 87,054
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
%
|
|
Amount
|
%
|
|
Amount
|
%
|
|
Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
|
|
|
|
$ 460,441
|
3 %
|
|
$ 479,099
|
2 %
|
|
$ 416,454
|
2 %
|
|
Mortgage Warehousing
|
|
|
|
5,902,165
|
31 %
|
|
6,000,624
|
32 %
|
|
5,369,299
|
30 %
|
|
Banking
|
|
|
|
12,002,564
|
64 %
|
|
11,761,202
|
63 %
|
|
11,760,028
|
66 %
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
432,630
|
2 %
|
|
564,807
|
3 %
|
|
276,795
|
2 %
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$ 18,797,800
|
100 %
|
|
$ 18,805,732
|
100 %
|
|
$ 17,822,576
|
100 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on Sale of Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Loan Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Multi-family
|
|
|
|
$ 10,125
|
|
|
$ 24,026
|
|
|
$ 8,423
|
|
|
Single-family
|
|
|
|
206
|
|
|
413
|
|
|
280
|
|
|
Small Business Association (SBA)
|
|
|
|
1,288
|
|
|
581
|
|
|
653
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$ 11,619
|
|
|
$ 25,020
|
|
|
$ 9,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Servicing Rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
|
|
|
$ 189,935
|
|
|
$ 177,327
|
|
|
$ 158,457
|
|
|
Additions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchased servicing
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Originated servicing
|
|
|
|
3,338
|
|
|
5,373
|
|
|
2,166
|
|
|
Subtractions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paydowns
|
|
|
|
(2,808)
|
|
|
(3,172)
|
|
|
(2,387)
|
|
|
Changes in fair value
|
|
|
|
(754)
|
|
|
10,407
|
|
|
13,964
|
|
|
Balance, end of period
|
|
|
|
$ 189,711
|
|
|
$ 189,935
|
|
|
$ 172,200
|
|
|
Supplemental Results
|
(Unaudited)
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage warehouse repurchase agreements
|
|
|
|
$ 1,408,239
|
|
|
$ 1,446,068
|
|
|
$ 1,142,994
|
|
Residential real estate (1)
|
|
|
|
1,332,601
|
|
|
1,322,853
|
|
|
1,321,300
|
|
Multi-family financing
|
|
|
|
4,600,117
|
|
|
4,624,299
|
|
|
4,096,606
|
|
Healthcare financing
|
|
|
|
1,583,290
|
|
|
1,484,483
|
|
|
2,464,685
|
|
Commercial and commercial real estate (2)(3)
|
|
|
|
1,418,741
|
|
|
1,476,211
|
|
|
1,666,751
|
|
Agricultural production and real estate
|
|
|
|
79,190
|
|
|
77,631
|
|
|
65,977
|
|
Consumer and margin loans
|
|
|
|
4,959
|
|
|
6,843
|
|
|
7,912
|
|
Loans receivable
|
|
|
|
10,427,137
|
|
|
10,438,388
|
|
|
10,766,225
|
|
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
|
|
83,413
|
|
|
84,386
|
|
|
75,712
|
|
Loans receivable, net
|
|
|
|
$ 10,343,724
|
|
|
$ 10,354,002
|
|
|
$ 10,690,513
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
|
|
3,983,452
|
|
|
3,771,510
|
|
|
3,503,131
|
|
Total loans, net of allowance
|
|
|
|
$ 14,327,176
|
|
|
$ 14,125,512
|
|
|
$ 14,193,644
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes $1.2 billion, $1.2 billion and $1.2 billion of All-In-One © first-lien home equity lines of credit as of March 31, 2025,
|
|
(2) Includes $0.8 billion, $0.9 billion and $1.1 billion of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of
|
|
(3) Includes only $19.5 million, $18.7 million and $6.8 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate as of March 31, 2025,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Credit Risk Profile
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
%
|
|
Amount
|
%
|
|
Amount
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pass
|
|
|
|
$ 9,695,595
|
93.0 %
|
|
$ 9,741,087
|
93.4 %
|
|
$ 10,410,748
|
96.7 %
|
Special mention
|
|
|
|
407,895
|
3.9 %
|
|
379,969
|
3.6 %
|
|
232,122
|
2.2 %
|
Substandard
|
|
|
|
323,647
|
3.1 %
|
|
317,332
|
3.0 %
|
|
123,355
|
1.1 %
|
Doubtful
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
Loans receivable
|
|
|
|
$ 10,427,137
|
100.0 %
|
|
$ 10,438,388
|
100.0 %
|
|
$ 10,766,225
|
100.0 %
|
Charge-offs (year-to-date)
|
|
|
|
$ 10,507
|
|
|
$ 10,587
|
|
|
$ 925
|
|
Recoveries (year-to-date)
|
|
|
|
$ 28
|
|
|
$ 136
|
|
|
$ 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
|
|
$ 284,019
|
|
|
$ 279,716
|
|
|
$ 78,804
|
|
90 days past due and still accruing
|
|
|
|
585
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
52,982
|
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
|
|
|
$ 284,604
|
|
|
$ 279,722
|
|
|
$ 131,786
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
|
|
$ 7,049
|
|
|
$ 8,209
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
|
|
|
$ 291,653
|
|
|
$ 287,931
|
|
|
$ 131,786
|
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans receivable
|
|
|
|
2.73 %
|
|
|
2.68 %
|
|
|
1.22 %
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
|
|
1.55 %
|
|
|
1.53 %
|
|
|
0.74 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delinquent Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delinquent loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans receivable
|
|
|
|
$ 304,560
|
|
|
$ 292,263
|
|
|
$ 188,742
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
|
|
30,103
|
|
|
32,343
|
|
|
30,150
|
|
Total delinquent loans
|
|
|
|
$ 334,663
|
|
|
$ 324,606
|
|
|
$ 218,892
|
|
Total loans receivable and loans held for sale
|
|
|
|
$ 14,410,589
|
|
|
$ 14,209,898
|
|
|
$ 14,269,356
|
|
Delinquent loans to total loans
|
|
|
|
2.32 %
|
|
|
2.28 %
|
|
|
1.53 %
|
