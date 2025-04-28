Clearway Signs 335 MW Power Purchase Agreement With Microsoft

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clearway's Mount Storm project to support Microsoft's carbon reduction goals

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy Group (“Clearway”) has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Microsoft for the 335 megawatt (MW) Mount Storm wind farm located in Grant County, West Virginia. Mount Storm will support Microsoft's sustainability and decarbonization goals by generating carbon-free energy.

“Clearway is thrilled to announce our work with Microsoft on the Mount Storm project. We are proud to support the development of renewable energy and economic growth in the community,” said Valerie Wooley, Senior Vice President of Origination at Clearway.

The Mount Storm project will be built with American-made equipment . In addition, the Mount Storm wind project will deliver significant investment to the community including millions of dollars in tax revenue, hundreds of construction jobs, as well as funding for community benefit programs.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Group's vision is a world powered by clean energy. Along with our public affiliate Clearway Energy, Inc., our portfolio comprises approximately 11.8 GW of gross generating capacity in 26 states, including 9.1 GW of wind, solar, and battery energy storage assets, and over 2.8 GW of flexible dispatchable power generation providing critical grid reliability services. As we develop a nationwide pipeline of new energy projects for the future, Clearway's operating fleet generates enough reliable electricity to power more than 2 million homes today. Clearway Energy Group is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver, Houston, Phoenix, Princeton, and San Diego. For more information clearwayenergygroup.com.

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest owners of clean energy generation assets in the U.S. and is leading the transition to a world powered by clean energy. Our portfolio comprises approximately 11.8 GW of gross capacity in 26 states, including approximately 9.1 GW of wind, solar and battery energy storage systems and approximately 2.8 GW of flexible dispatchable power generation providing critical grid reliability services. Through our diversified and primarily contracted clean energy portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy, Inc.'s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor, Clearway Energy Group LLC. For more information, visit Media Contact:

