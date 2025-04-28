Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
|2025
|2024
|SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|167,352
|$
|87,321
|$
|249,569
|$
|146,347
|$
|237,038
|Investment securities:
|Available for sale
|926,992
|911,105
|886,816
|871,635
|923,761
|Held-to-maturity, net
|113,105
|116,001
|121,279
|128,271
|143,714
|Total investment securities
|1,040,097
|1,027,106
|1,008,095
|999,906
|1,067,475
|Loans held for sale
|387
|2,280
|2,495
|2,099
|504
|Loans:
|Commercial business
|709,101
|665,321
|654,519
|713,947
|707,564
|Commercial mortgage–construction
|566,359
|582,619
|533,506
|518,013
|528,694
|Commercial mortgage–multifamily
|475,867
|470,954
|467,527
|463,171
|453,027
|Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied
|899,679
|857,987
|814,392
|814,953
|798,637
|Commercial mortgage–owner occupied
|286,391
|288,036
|290,216
|289,733
|264,698
|Residential real estate loans
|643,983
|650,206
|648,241
|647,675
|648,160
|Residential real estate lines
|74,769
|75,552
|76,203
|75,510
|75,668
|Consumer indirect
|853,176
|845,772
|874,651
|894,596
|920,428
|Other consumer
|43,953
|42,757
|43,734
|43,870
|45,170
|Total loans
|4,553,278
|4,479,204
|4,402,989
|4,461,468
|4,442,046
|Allowance for credit losses – loans
|48,964
|48,041
|44,678
|43,952
|43,075
|Total loans, net
|4,504,314
|4,431,163
|4,358,311
|4,417,516
|4,398,971
|Total interest-earning assets
|5,733,743
|5,602,570
|5,666,972
|5,709,148
|5,857,616
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|60,651
|60,758
|60,867
|60,979
|72,287
|Total assets
|6,340,492
|6,117,085
|6,156,317
|6,131,772
|6,298,598
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|945,182
|950,351
|978,660
|939,346
|972,801
|Interest-bearing demand
|773,475
|705,195
|793,996
|711,580
|798,831
|Savings and money market
|2,033,323
|1,904,013
|2,027,181
|2,007,256
|2,064,539
|Time deposits
|1,620,930
|1,545,172
|1,506,764
|1,475,139
|1,560,586
|Total deposits
|5,372,910
|5,104,731
|5,306,601
|5,133,321
|5,396,757
|Short-term borrowings
|55,000
|99,000
|55,000
|202,000
|133,000
|Long-term borrowings, net
|124,917
|124,842
|124,765
|124,687
|124,610
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,607,645
|4,405,912
|4,507,706
|4,520,662
|4,681,566
|Shareholders' equity
|589,928
|568,984
|500,342
|467,667
|445,734
|Common shareholders' equity
|572,643
|551,699
|483,050
|450,375
|428,442
|Tangible common equity (1)
|511,992
|490,941
|422,183
|389,396
|356,155
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|$
|(41,995
|)
|$
|(52,604
|)
|$
|(102,029
|)
|$
|(125,774
|)
|$
|(126,264
|)
|Common shares outstanding
|20,110
|20,077
|15,474
|15,472
|15,447
|Treasury shares
|590
|623
|625
|627
|653
|CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
|Leverage ratio
|9.24
|%
|9.15
|%
|8.98
|%
|8.61
|%
|8.03
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|10.38
|%
|10.54
|%
|10.28
|%
|10.03
|%
|9.43
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|10.71
|%
|10.87
|%
|10.62
|%
|10.36
|%
|9.76
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|13.09
|%
|13.25
|%
|12.95
|%
|12.65
|%
|12.04
|%
|Common equity to assets
|9.03
|%
|9.02
|%
|7.85
|%
|7.34
|%
|6.80
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|8.15
|%
|8.11
|%
|6.93
|%
|6.41
|%
|5.72
|%
|Common book value per share
|$
|28.48
|$
|27.48
|$
|31.22
|$
|29.11
|$
|27.74
|Tangible common book value per share (1)
|$
|25.46
|$
|24.45
|$
|27.28
|$
|25.17
|$
|23.06
1. See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|First
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|SELECTED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA:
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Interest income
|$
|81,051
|$
|78,119
|$
|77,911
|$
|78,788
|$
|78,413
|Interest expense
|34,187
|36,486
|37,230
|37,595
|38,331
|Net interest income
|46,864
|41,633
|40,681
|41,193
|40,082
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|2,928
|6,461
|3,104
|2,041
|(5,456
|)
|Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses
|43,936
|35,172
|37,577
|39,152
|45,538
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposits
|1,052
|1,074
|1,103
|979
|1,077
|Insurance income
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2,134
|Card interchange income
|1,840
|2,045
|1,900
|2,008
|1,902
|Investment advisory
|2,737
|2,555
|2,797
|2,779
|2,582
|Company owned life insurance
|2,777
|1,425
|1,404
|1,360
|1,298
|Investments in limited partnerships
|415
|837
|400
|803
|342
|Loan servicing
|123
|295
|88
|158
|175
|Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net
|250
|(37
|)
|212
|377
|174
|Net gain on sale of loans held for sale
|117
|186
|220
|124
|88
|Net loss on investment securities
|-
|(100,055
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Net (loss) gain on other assets
|-
|(19
|)
|138
|13,508
|(13
|)
|Net (loss) gain on tax credit investments
|(514
|)
|(636
|)
|(170
|)
|406
|(375
|)
|Other
|1,573
|1,291
|1,345
|1,508
|1,517
|Total noninterest income (loss)
|10,373
|(91,036
|)
|9,440
|24,014
|10,901
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|16,898
|17,159
|15,879
|15,748
|17,340
|Occupancy and equipment
|3,590
|3,791
|3,370
|3,448
|3,752
|Professional services
|1,691
|1,571
|1,965
|1,794
|2,372
|Computer and data processing
|5,487
|6,608
|5,353
|5,342
|5,386
|Supplies and postage
|578
|504
|519
|437
|475
|FDIC assessments
|1,467
|1,551
|1,092
|1,346
|1,295
|Advertising and promotions
|342
|465
|371
|440
|297
|Amortization of intangibles
|107
|109
|112
|114
|217
|Provision for litigation settlement
|-
|23,022
|-
|-
|-
|Deposit-related charged-off items (recoveries) expense
|(294
|)
|354
|410
|398
|19,179
|Restructuring charges
|68
|35
|-
|-
|-
|Other
|3,751
|4,235
|3,398
|3,953
|3,700
|Total noninterest expense
|33,685
|59,404
|32,469
|33,020
|54,013
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|20,624
|(115,268
|)
|14,548
|30,146
|2,426
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|3,746
|(32,457
|)
|1,082
|4,517
|356
|Net income (loss)
|16,878
|(82,811
|)
|13,466
|25,629
|2,070
|Preferred stock dividends
|365
|365
|365
|364
|365
|Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|$
|16,513
|$
|(83,176
|)
|$
|13,101
|$
|25,265
|$
|1,705
|FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Earnings (loss) per share – basic
|$
|0.82
|$
|(5.07
|)
|$
|0.85
|$
|1.64
|$
|0.11
|Earnings (loss) per share – diluted
|$
|0.81
|$
|(5.07
|)
|$
|0.84
|$
|1.62
|$
|0.11
|Cash dividends declared on common stock
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.30
|Common dividend payout ratio
|37.80
|%
|-5.92
|%
|35.29
|%
|18.29
|%
|272.73
|%
|Dividend yield (annualized)
|5.05
|%
|4.37
|%
|4.69
|%
|6.25
|%
|6.41
|%
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.10
|%
|-5.38
|%
|0.89
|%
|1.68
|%
|0.13
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|11.82
|%
|-63.70
|%
|11.08
|%
|22.93
|%
|1.83
|%
|Return on average common equity (annualized)
|11.92
|%
|-66.19
|%
|11.18
|%
|23.51
|%
|1.57
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1)
|13.36
|%
|-75.36
|%
|12.87
|%
|27.51
|%
|1.88
|%
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|58.79
|%
|117.13
|%
|64.70
|%
|50.58
|%
|105.77
|%
|Effective tax rate
|18.2
|%
|-28.2
|%
|7.4
|%
|15.0
|%
|18.7
|%
1. See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
2. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|First
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits
|$
|71,767
|$
|121,530
|$
|49,476
|$
|134,123
|$
|158,075
|Investment securities(1)
|1,085,649
|1,159,863
|1,147,052
|1,194,808
|1,182,993
|Loans:
|Commercial business
|677,700
|658,038
|673,830
|704,272
|722,720
|Commercial mortgage–construction
|562,724
|558,200
|513,768
|495,177
|470,115
|Commercial mortgage–multifamily
|475,262
|458,691
|467,801
|466,501
|468,028
|Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied
|879,387
|843,034
|826,275
|837,209
|843,526
|Commercial mortgage–owner occupied
|286,526
|288,502
|285,061
|260,495
|248,172
|Residential real estate loans
|647,005
|649,549
|647,844
|648,099
|648,921
|Residential real estate lines
|74,709
|76,164
|75,671
|75,575
|76,396
|Consumer indirect
|848,282
|858,854
|881,133
|905,056
|934,380
|Other consumer
|42,230
|43,333
|43,789
|44,552
|51,535
|Total loans
|4,493,825
|4,434,365
|4,415,172
|4,436,936
|4,463,793
|Total interest-earning assets
|5,651,241
|5,715,758
|5,611,700
|5,765,867
|5,804,861
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|60,717
|60,824
|60,936
|62,893
|72,409
|Total assets
|6,220,187
|6,121,449
|6,018,390
|6,153,429
|6,225,760
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand
|745,210
|757,221
|691,412
|741,006
|749,512
|Savings and money market
|1,976,483
|1,992,059
|1,938,935
|2,036,772
|2,081,815
|Time deposits
|1,564,987
|1,545,071
|1,515,745
|1,505,665
|1,479,133
|Short-term borrowings
|95,223
|56,513
|129,130
|140,110
|179,747
|Long-term borrowings, net
|124,871
|124,795
|124,717
|124,640
|124,562
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,506,774
|4,475,659
|4,399,939
|4,548,193
|4,614,769
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|926,696
|947,428
|952,970
|950,819
|962,522
|Total deposits
|5,213,376
|5,241,779
|5,099,062
|5,234,262
|5,272,982
|Total liabilities
|5,640,981
|5,604,249
|5,535,112
|5,703,929
|5,770,725
|Shareholders' equity
|579,206
|517,200
|483,278
|449,500
|455,035
|Common equity
|561,921
|499,910
|465,986
|432,208
|437,743
|Tangible common equity(2)
|501,204
|439,086
|405,050
|369,315
|365,334
|Common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|20,073
|16,415
|15,464
|15,444
|15,403
|Diluted
|20,285
|16,415
|15,636
|15,556
|15,543
| SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:
(Tax equivalent basis)
|Investment securities
|4.25
|%
|2.38
|%
|2.14
|%
|2.17
|%
|2.09
|%
|Loans
|6.20
|%
|6.28
|%
|6.42
|%
|6.40
|%
|6.33
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|5.80
|%
|5.45
|%
|5.53
|%
|5.50
|%
|5.43
|%
|Interest-bearing demand
|1.15
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.11
|%
|Savings and money market
|2.75
|%
|2.94
|%
|3.07
|%
|3.01
|%
|3.08
|%
|Time deposits
|4.31
|%
|4.53
|%
|4.72
|%
|4.72
|%
|4.68
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|2.09
|%
|0.15
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.75
|%
|3.42
|%
|Long-term borrowings, net
|5.00
|%
|5.03
|%
|5.03
|%
|5.02
|%
|5.02
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3.07
|%
|3.24
|%
|3.37
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.34
|%
|Net interest rate spread
|2.73
|%
|2.21
|%
|2.16
|%
|2.18
|%
|2.09
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.35
|%
|2.91
|%
|2.89
|%
|2.87
|%
|2.78
|%
1. Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.
2. See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
3. The interest on tax-exempt securities is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|First
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|ASSET QUALITY DATA:
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans
|Beginning balance
|$
|48,041
|$
|44,678
|$
|43,952
|$
|43,075
|$
|51,082
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):
|Commercial business
|57
|131
|(3
|)
|7
|(37
|)
|Commercial mortgage–construction
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Commercial mortgage–multifamily
|-
|-
|13
|-
|-
|Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied
|(1
|)
|(5
|)
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Commercial mortgage–owner occupied
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|-
|Residential real estate loans
|41
|(4
|)
|(1
|)
|96
|4
|Residential real estate lines
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Consumer indirect
|2,149
|2,557
|1,553
|844
|2,973
|Other consumer
|124
|100
|106
|178
|182
|Total net charge-offs (recoveries)
|2,369
|2,778
|1,665
|1,122
|3,121
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses – loans
|3,292
|6,141
|2,391
|1,999
|(4,886
|)
|Ending balance
|$
|48,964
|$
|48,041
|$
|44,678
|$
|43,952
|$
|43,075
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized):
|Commercial business
|0.03
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|-0.02
|%
|Commercial mortgage–construction
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Commercial mortgage–multifamily
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Commercial mortgage–owner occupied
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Residential real estate loans
|0.03
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.00
|%
|Residential real estate lines
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Consumer indirect
|1.03
|%
|1.18
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.38
|%
|1.28
|%
|Other consumer
|1.19
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.41
|%
|Total loans
|0.21
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.28
|%
|Supplemental information (1)
|Non-performing loans:
|Commercial business
|$
|5,672
|$
|5,609
|$
|5,752
|$
|5,680
|$
|5,956
|Commercial mortgage–construction
|19,684
|20,280
|20,280
|4,970
|5,320
|Commercial mortgage–multifamily
|-
|-
|71
|183
|185
|Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied
|4,766
|4,773
|4,903
|4,919
|4,929
|Commercial mortgage–owner occupied
|349
|354
|366
|380
|392
|Residential real estate loans
|6,035
|6,918
|5,790
|5,961
|6,797
|Residential real estate lines
|316
|253
|232
|183
|235
|Consumer indirect
|2,917
|3,157
|3,291
|2,897
|2,880
|Other consumer
|279
|62
|57
|36
|36
|Total non-performing loans
|40,018
|41,406
|40,742
|25,209
|26,730
|Foreclosed assets
|196
|60
|109
|63
|140
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|40,214
|$
|41,466
|$
|40,851
|$
|25,272
|$
|26,870
|Total non-performing loans to total loans
|0.88
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.60
|%
|Total non-performing assets to total assets
|0.63
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.43
|%
|Allowance for credit losses – loans to total loans
|1.08
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.97
|%
|Allowance for credit losses – loans to non-performing loans
|122
|%
|116
|%
|110
|%
|174
|%
|161
|%
1. At period end.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|First
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Ending tangible assets:
|Total assets
|$
|6,340,492
|$
|6,117,085
|$
|6,156,317
|$
|6,131,772
|$
|6,298,598
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|60,651
|60,758
|60,867
|60,979
|72,287
|Tangible assets
|$
|6,279,841
|$
|6,056,327
|$
|6,095,450
|$
|6,070,793
|$
|6,226,311
|Ending tangible common equity:
|Common shareholders' equity
|$
|572,643
|$
|551,699
|$
|483,050
|$
|450,375
|$
|428,442
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|60,651
|60,758
|60,867
|60,979
|72,287
|Tangible common equity
|$
|511,992
|$
|490,941
|$
|422,183
|$
|389,396
|$
|356,155
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|8.15
|%
|8.11
|%
|6.93
|%
|6.41
|%
|5.72
|%
|Common shares outstanding
|20,110
|20,077
|15,474
|15,472
|15,447
|Tangible common book value per share (2)
|$
|25.46
|$
|24.45
|$
|27.28
|$
|25.17
|$
|23.06
|Average tangible assets:
|Average assets
|$
|6,220,187
|$
|6,121,449
|$
|6,018,390
|$
|6,153,429
|$
|6,225,760
|Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|60,717
|60,824
|60,936
|62,893
|72,409
|Average tangible assets
|$
|6,159,470
|$
|6,060,625
|$
|5,957,454
|$
|6,090,536
|$
|6,153,351
|Average tangible common equity:
|Average common equity
|$
|561,921
|$
|499,910
|$
|465,986
|$
|432,208
|$
|437,743
|Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|60,717
|60,824
|60,936
|62,893
|72,409
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|501,204
|$
|439,086
|$
|405,050
|$
|369,315
|$
|365,334
|Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|$
|16,513
|$
|(83,176
|)
|$
|13,101
|$
|25,265
|$
|1,705
|Return on average tangible common equity (3)
|13.36
|%
|-75.36
|%
|12.87
|%
|27.51
|%
|1.88
|%
1. Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
2. Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
3. Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.
