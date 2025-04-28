Matson Announces Leadership Succession Plan For Logistics Unit

HONOLULU, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, Inc. ("Matson" or the "Company") (NYSE: MATX ) announced today that Rusty Rolfe, Executive Vice President of Matson and President of Matson Logistics, will retire on July 1, 2025, having led the growth of Matson Logistics from its beginnings as an intermodal marketing company to an award-winning provider of diverse and integrated logistics services over the past 24 years.

"Rusty's influence at Matson over the past two decades will leave an indelible mark on our Logistics platform. With his unwavering commitment to our company's values and his passion for delivering exceptional logistics services, he has set the gold standard within our organization," said Matt Cox, Chairman and CEO. "As a respected member of Matson's executive management team, Rusty's involvement in numerous strategic initiatives over the past two decades has been invaluable. We are deeply grateful to Rusty for his leadership and significant contributions to Matson, and we wish him all the best in retirement."

The Company announced that Jerome Holland, currently vice president, strategic planning and business development at Matson Logistics, will succeed Rolfe.

"Succession planning and a commitment to developing emerging leaders is a cornerstone of Matson's culture," said Cox. "As a result, we are pleased to have a very talented and well-prepared successor in Jerome Holland, who will continue working closely with Rusty over the coming months to ensure that this transition in our Logistics division will be seamless to our customers and business partners."

Holland joined Matson in May 2013 and has served in a series of executive positions responsible for investor relations, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, and business development. Prior to Matson, Holland worked for 12 years in investment banking and corporate finance roles at two leading public shipping companies. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Queen's University, and professional designations as a Chartered Accountant (CA, CPA) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Rolfe joined Matson Logistics in December 2001 as executive vice president.

Before Matson Logistics, Rolfe held operations and sales management positions and had 19 years of experience in the transportation industry, including the LTL and rail business with Milne Truck Lines, Viking Freight, and Consolidation Rail Corporation. He spent 11 years at American President Lines, Ltd. (APL) and was president of RISS/USSI, a division of Worldpoint Logistics, from 2000 to 2001.

About the Company

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX ) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline of ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from ports in Alaska to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout North America and Asia. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, supply chain management, and freight forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at .