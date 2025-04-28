AI, Compliance, And Modernization Top Priorities For Healthcare IT Leaders In 2025, According To Info-Tech Research Group's New Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire)says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison .

Info-Tech's Best Research for the Top Challenges Facing the Healthcare Sector in 2025

The firm's Best Research for the Healthcare Sector 2025 report offers a curated research collection for the healthcare industry, which brings together six critical blueprints that deliver actionable strategies for AI adoption, operational modernization, and risk management. The report includes the following research and insights:



Discover AI Use Cases in Healthcare – This research helps healthcare leaders responsibly scale AI initiatives by identifying high-impact use cases, assessing readiness, and aligning AI efforts with clinical and operational goals.

Integrate Biomedical Device Management With IT – The resource is used to strengthen cross-functional collaboration between IT and biomedical teams while reducing risk, improving visibility, and enhancing performance across connected healthcare devices.

Generative AI Use Case Library for the Healthcare Industry – The use cases have equipped healthcare organizations with a tailored repository of generative AI applications and provide a step-by-step framework to guide responsible adoption and accelerate value.

Improve Healthcare Technology Outsourcing Success – This blueprint is valued for supporting more effective outsourcing strategies by aligning vendor models with organizational priorities such as security, compliance, scalability, and patient outcomes.

Govern the Use of AI Responsibly With a Fit-for-Purpose Structure – The guidance offered in this resource helps healthcare IT leaders establish effective AI governance by defining accountability, managing risk, and aligning oversight practices with evolving regulations and ethical expectations. Rationalize Your Application Portfolio – The final blueprint is included because it enables long-term value from healthcare application portfolios by reducing redundancies, managing cost, and aligning systems with business needs through structured APM processes. It is a critical piece IT leaders need in 2025.

With technology reshaping healthcare at an unprecedented pace, the firm advises that IT leaders will require proven frameworks to translate innovation into real-world results. The report's curated research collection of top research reflects the most pressing priorities IT is currently facing and has been released to help organizations focus their investments, modernize healthcare delivery systems, and build a sustainable digital health strategy for the future. Each of Info-Tech's blueprints offers step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, and healthcare-specific best practices, helping leaders bridge the gap between strategic priorities and operational execution.

