Techo-Bloc Expands U.S. Operations With New $45 Million Facility In Lexington County, South Carolina

Techo-Bloc South Carolina Factory

Strategic expansion will create 46 new jobs and strengthen Techo-Bloc's service across the Southeastern United States.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Techo-Bloc , a leader in the design and manufacturing of premium outdoor hardscape products , today announced plans to establish a new manufacturing facility in Lexington County, South Carolina. The $45 million investment will create 46 new jobs and expand the company's growing North American footprint.Techo-Bloc's U.S. manufacturing facilities currently operate in Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Indiana, servicing stone supply stores and landscape nurseries nationwide. The new South Carolina operation, located on Dixiana Road in Cayce, will enhance Techo-Bloc's ability to meet rising demand across the Southeast with shorter lead times and greater local product availability.The new facility will manufacture a range of high-end outdoor building materials, including pavers, slabs, and retaining walls. Construction is underway, with operations expected to begin in fall 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Techo-Bloc team are encouraged to visit .Company StatementCharles Ciccarello, President, Techo-Bloc:“Our expansion into South Carolina is a major step forward-allowing us to build closer to a thriving and fast-growing market, create meaningful career opportunities in Lexington County, and strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional products with greater speed and efficiency. We're proud to invest in this dynamic region and excited to continue growing our footprint across the United States.”Project Overview:.Company: Techo-Bloc.Investment: $45 million.New Jobs: 46.Location: Dixiana Road, Cayce, S.C..Facility Purpose: Manufacturing of pavers, slabs, and retaining walls.Operations Expected: Fall 2026.Career Opportunities:About Techo-BlocTecho-Bloc is a leading manufacturer of innovative hardscape products designed to elevate residential and commercial outdoor spaces. With U.S. manufacturing operations in Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Indiana, Techo-Bloc services stone supply stores and landscape nurseries nationwide. Recognized for superior design, durability, and craftsmanship, Techo-Bloc continues to drive the outdoor living industry forward.

