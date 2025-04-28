Appdome Named Winner Of AI, Anti-Fraud, And ATO Awards At 2025 RSA Conference

"The recognition across AI/ML for Cyber Resilience, Fraud Prevention, and Account Takeover Protection is a powerful validation of our vision," said Tom Tovar, CEO and Co-Creator of Appdome. "Mobile businesses face a growing array of attacks, powered by automation, AI, and on-device fraud. We're proud to provide AI-Native defenses that empower mobile businesses to maintain cyber resilience, preemptively manage and mitigate threats, and protect mobile accounts, transactions, and users quickly and easily."

"Appdome embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next attack vector," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Appdome AI/ML for Cyber Resilience

Appdome's AI-native Extended Threat Management (XTM) platform powers mobile cyber resilience, giving mobile businesses an automated way to continuously anticipate, withstand, recover from, and adapt to mobile threats and attacks. Based on industry and mobile app risk profile, the AI-Native platform automatically builds 10,000s of security, anti-fraud, anti-bot and other defenses directly into Android and iOS apps-eliminating manual work, human error, and delays. With continuous monitoring of over 6 billion threat events per week, Appdome provides early warning and benchmarks that allow organizations to preemptively address emerging threats before they impact users or business operations. In the event of an attack, Appdome delivers real-time visibility, fast incident detection and response, and the ability to resolve threats at the user level. When new attacks are discovered, Appdome automatically builds and redeploys new protections to ensure resilience with zero interruption to the mobile business. Appdome is the only vendor to ensure continuous cyber resiliency across the full mobile app lifecycle (anticipate, code, build, certify, measure, respond, support, and remediate).

Appdome Fraud Prevention

Appdome's AI-Native Anti-Fraud platform delivers powerful, in-app fraud prevention to stop mobile threats before they impact users or revenue. By using AI to easily detect geo-fraud, social engineering scams, fake apps, fake users or gestures, and non-human events in Android and iOS apps, Appdome eliminates the wait time and blind spots of server-side anti-fraud tools. These defenses operate continuously on-device, identifying fraud in real time and preventing abuse at the point of attack. With Appdome, mobile businesses can stop fraud fast-without SDKs, user friction, or delays to their release cycles.

Appdome Account Takeover (ATO) Protection

Appdome's AI-Native ATO Protection platform provides comprehensive defense against mobile account takeovers (ATOs), safeguarding apps from deepfakes, remote access trojans, trojan spyware, banking trojans, ATS malware, SIM swapping, memory attacks, and data exploits as well as overlay attacks, keylogging and other methods in Android and iOS apps. Appdome eliminates the need for SDKs or server-side integrations. With Appdome, mobile businesses can ensure robust, automated ATO prevention at scale without compromising app performance or user trust.

"Cyber Defense Magazine's panel of global infosec experts understands what it takes to defend mobile businesses at scale," said Jamie Bertasi, Chief Operating Officer at Appdome. "Winning in three critical categories reinforces the real-world results our customers achieve every day. From fighting AI with AI to stopping deepfakes to defeating mobile fraud and ATOs, our customers easily solve all their mobile defense needs on one platform with a single pane of glass every day."

Appdome is demonstrating the full Appdome AI-Native Platform including Fraud Prevention, Account Takeover and AI/ML for Cyber Resilience solution at RSAC in San Francisco at booth South-0948 .

To learn more about AI-Native Mobile Defense, you can request a Personalized Demo . Appdome is thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, located here: cyberdefenseawards .

About Appdome

Appdome's mission is to protect every mobile business and user in the world from scams, fraud, bots, and hackers. Mobile businesses, mobile apps, mobile platforms, operating systems, and threats constantly change. Appdome's patented AI-Native XTM Platform is designed to instantly accommodate these changes by automating every aspect of mobile application and business defense – from design to build, certification, monitoring, response, support, and resolution. Appdome uses AI to deliver a growing list of 10,000s of dynamic defense plugins created to address 400+ mobile app security, anti-fraud, bot defense, anti-malware, geo compliance, social engineering, deep fake and other attack vectors on demand. Mobile applications that are built using Appdome are Certified SecureTM at build time, eliminating the need for coding, SDKs, server attestation, work, and complexity in the cyber defense lifecycle. Appdome also uses AI inside its ThreatScopeTM Mobile XDR, to continuously calculate a Mobile Risk IndexTM for businesses and applications as well as rank and preempt attacks in real-time. In Appdome's Threat Resolution CenterTM, Appdome uses GenAI to provide customer support and care teams a quick and easy way to provide end-user threat resolution and remediation. All of Appdome's in-app and bot defenses can be used with Appdome's Threat-EventsTM intelligence framework. This framework gathers threat and attack metadata, and is used to inform the application, application SDKs and back end network components when threats are present or to create customized threat responses inside Android & iOS apps. As a platform, Appdome also functions as a continuous compliance center, tracking all builds, changes, teams, users, defense configurations, events and more for quick and easy audit of the mobile defense lifecycle. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at and visit and to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

