Middle East Business Travel Spending Adapts To Global Shifts, Reaching 6.1% Growth In 2025, Say Experts At IBTM@ATM 2025

Business travel in 2025 remains strong, but evolving factors from economic conditions and budgets to technology, sustainability, and traveller expectations are reshaping how and why we travel for work



Middle East has performed better than any other region post-COVID, with business travel spending reaching 19.4% higher than pre-COVID levels IBTM@ATM Business Events Stage at Arabian Travel Market 2025 provides critical insights into the evolving global corporate travel and MICE landscape

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 2025: Current trends in business travel spending, changing global economic conditions, and the increasing impact of regional economic strategies have emerged as significant forces shaping the future of business travel in the Middle East.

Today, experts gathered at the new Business Events Stage during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, part of the newly launched IBTM@ATM Zone, to discuss how regional business travel spending is adapting in response to these global shifts and to explore the financial outlook driving strategic developments across the sector.

In partnership with the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), the session titled State of the Nation: Navigating the Future of Business Travel in the Middle East provided a thorough analysis of the market dynamics influencing corporate travel budgets and decision-making processes today.

Catherine Logan, Regional Senior Vice President EMEA and APAC, Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), said:“In general, the argument for business travel in 2025 is strong, but transformational change will continue to influence how we travel for work around the world. These include economic stability, budget factors, how and where we work, implications of technology, the evolution of sustainability in business travel and the focus on the traveller.”

Logan also highlights that sustainably managed business travel is a force for good, driving progress for businesses, governments, economies and people.

According to the 2024 GBTA Business Travel Index Outlook Report, the Middle East accounts for 1.2% of global business travel spend and has performed better than any other region post-COVID with spend reaching 19.4% higher than pre-COVID levels. The estimated business travel spending in the Middle East was $18.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% in 2025, highlighting the region's strategic importance in the global corporate travel and events ecosystem.

Ciaran Kelly, Managing Director of Middle East & Africa, FCM Travel, said:“There is a positive outlook for business travel in the region, backed by trends we are seeing from our customers, surveys, and what our forecasts are for the year ahead. A lot of the growth is due to the public and private projects taking place – it is almost impossible to get a seat on a plane from Dubai to Riyadh, for example, and once you land, hotel availability is limited. Hotel occupancy across the region is the highest globally, around 70-80% mark putting a lot of pressure on hotels, but in general, everything is positive.”

Reflecting on the significance of the session, Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said:“Understanding the shifts in business travel spending is essential for companies that want to remain competitive and resilient in a fast-evolving market. Sessions like this at IBTM@ATM are crucial for providing our attendees with actionable insights and real-world analysis, empowering them to navigate shifting travel patterns and discover new opportunities in the Middle East and beyond.”

The Business Events Stage at IBTM@ATM will continue to explore emerging trends across business travel, MICE, and corporate events until Wednesday, 30 April. The sessions will cover various topics, including the integration of AI and future-proofing strategies for business travel, the human connection versus AI in event experiences, new trends in Chinese outbound MICE travel, achieving net zero carbon emissions in the events industry, and advancing climate action through strategic partnerships in business travel, among other topics.

The 32nd edition of Arabian Travel Market, held under the theme 'Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow's Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity', will welcome more than 55,000 travel professionals from 166 countries this week at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), reinforcing Dubai's pivotal role as a centre for global tourism and business collaboration.

Held in conjunction with DWTC, ATM's strategic partners include Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.

Now in its 32nd year, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the leading international travel and tourism event in the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. Held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2024 spanned 12 halls, making it the largest edition to date. The event attracted over 47,000 attendees, more than 35,000 visitors (including 6,000+ high-value buyers) and over 2,550 exhibitors and representatives from over 161 countries. In 2025, ATM will expand to 13 halls, growing across all sectors, and will continue to be a crucial gathering for the global travel and tourism industry. Arabian Travel Market is part of Arabian Travel Week.

Arabian Travel Week is a week-long festival of events from 28 April to 4 May, alongside Arabian Travel Market 2025. Providing a renewed focus for the Middle East's travel and tourism sector, it includes Start-Up Competition, Influencers' Event, GBTA Business Travel Forums, and ATM Travel Tech. The event also features ATM Buyer Networking and a series of country forums.

