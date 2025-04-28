403
Europe’S Grid Collapse: 50 Million Left Without Power
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 28, 2025, a massive power outage crippled Portugal, Spain, and parts of France, as reported by national grid operators. Over 50 million people faced disruptions, with major cities like Madrid, Lisbon, and Barcelona grinding to a halt.
The blackout exposed Europe's grid vulnerabilities, raising urgent questions about energy security. Traffic lights failed, causing gridlock and accidents across urban centers.
Metro and train systems stopped, stranding thousands, while airports, including Madrid's Barajas, closed temporarily, delaying flights. Hospitals switched to generators, and telecommunications faltered, with ATMs and mobile networks offline.
The Madrid Open tennis tournament paused mid-match, highlighting the outage's reach. Spain's Red Eléctrica and Portugal's REN estimated six to ten hours for full restoration, though some areas faced delays up to a week.
Emergency meetings convened in both nations, with Spain's government mobilizing resources and Portugal's Prime Minister Luís Montenegro noting the issue originated abroad.
The European Commission coordinated with ENTSO-E to investigate. A technical grid failure, possibly from a damaged high-voltage line in France, emerged as a leading cause.
Speculation about a cyberattack surfaced, given Spain's recent targeting by pro-Russian groups, but Portugal's cybersecurity center found no evidence. Europe's interconnected grid amplified the outage, echoing a 2003 Italy blackout.
The event underscores Europe's reliance on digitized energy systems, vulnerable to cascading failures. Businesses face losses from halted operations, while governments confront calls for stronger grid safeguards.
This blackout, one of Europe's worst, signals a pressing need for resilient infrastructure to protect economic stability.
