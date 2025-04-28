Toyota Launches New, Commercially Focused Hydrogen Business Website

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new website was announced at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo, where Toyota is showcasing how fuel cell technology can be used as a source of cleaner power to generate electricity to power devices and vehicle powertrains. Many of these fuel cells are already helping Toyota reduce emissions across its supply chain, and now Toyota is offering North American customers the ability to help them do the same.

Applications for fuel cells include stationary power generation capabilities, Class 8 semi-truck powertrains, modular commercial systems power and other innovations.

"While Toyota continues to offer its hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric technology in vehicle powertrains, we are more than a powertrain supplier," said Jay Sackett, TMNA R&D chief engineer of Advanced Mobility. "We aim to provide a host of efficient solutions that help get work done. This new website is a clear indication that we are open for business and eager to offer technologies to benefit our customers."

Today, Toyota's fuel cell stacks can be found in a host of products, from the 2025 Toyota Miral FCEV sedan to quietly replacing diesel engines as backup power generators. Toyota fuel cells are also employed as powertrains in heavy machinery such as port and cargo-handling equipment and even passenger buses – emitting only water vapor.

Fuel cells work by binding Earth's most abundant element, hydrogen, with oxygen to create electricity. Gaseous hydrogen can be found naturally or produced by processing water through an electrolyzer. It can also be processed from natural gas or steam-reformed methane, which can be sourced from water treatment centers and landfills.

"Toyota Hydrogen Solutions is here to offer society a proven technology and a pathway to a potentially cleaner fuel source," said Thibaut de Barros Conti, TMNA general manager of Fuel Cell Solutions and Hydrogen Headquarters co-lead. "Using these technologies, with Toyota activating with key partners in the H2 supply chain, opens a clear path for a more sustainable hydrogen ecosystem."

TMNA has been developing hydrogen fuel cell technologies in the U.S. for more than 30 years. The 2015 Toyota Mirai sedan was the first mass-produced fuel cell electric vehicle to go on sale to the public. Since then, the Gardena, California-based Hydrogen Headquarters (NA H2HQ) office has expanded operations and use cases and has performed vigorous tests with fuel cells in temperatures lower than -20° Fahrenheit in Canada to nearly 150° in Death Valley.

Globally, Toyota has sold more than 2,700 commercial fuel cell units to more than 100 customers. Toyota has prepared to assemble fuel cell module kits domestically in Georgetown, Kentucky.

To learn more about Toyota Hydrogen Solutions or inquire about business opportunities, visit: Toyota Hydrogen Solutions | Toyota .

About Toyota Hydrogen Headquarters (H2HQ)

Toyota Hydrogen Headquarters (H2HQ) is the lead office in North America for the development, engineering, commercialization and business operations of Toyota's hydrogen fuel cell technologies. Based in Gardena, California, H2HQ works collaboratively with Toyota's R&D offices in Michigan and Texas, as well as business units in Japan and internationally, to create zero-emissions fuel cell technologies that enable energy independence, innovation and the movement of people, goods, energy and information.

