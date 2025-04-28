New National Quantum Hub To Be Based At UMD's Applied Research Laboratory For Intelligence And Security

DARPA and Maryland Partner to Drive Quantum Innovation and Strengthen the Capital of Quantum

COLLEGE PARK, Md., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Wes Moore joined leaders from the University of Maryland (UMD) and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to celebrate the creation of the Capital Quantum Benchmarking Hub, a cooperative effort dedicated to testing and evaluating quantum computing prototypes and systems for national security and commercial applications.

Today's announcement in Maryland builds upon momentum that began in January when Gov. Moore launched the Capital of Quantum Initiative , a landmark public-private partnership aimed at catalyzing $1 billion in investments and positioning the state as a global leader in quantum information science and technology.

"Today, we write the next chapter in our work to make Maryland the global capital of quantum," said Gov. Moore. "This new collaboration with DARPA is about leveraging Maryland's world-class assets to grow our economy, create jobs, and enhance our national security. Together, we will continue to drive innovation through durable partnerships that leave no one behind."

The hub will be based at UMD's Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS) located in the university's Discovery District and is part of DARPA's Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI), designed to verify and validate which, if any, quantum computing approach can achieve an industrially useful quantum computer by 2033.

As part of the partnership, DARPA and the State of Maryland have agreed to provide matching contributions of up to $100 million each over a four-year period, depending on results achieved.

"The University of Maryland is proud to serve as the home of the Capital Quantum Benchmarking Hub and to play a pivotal role in advancing the nation's quantum future," said University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines. "This partnership with DARPA and the State of Maryland underscores our long-standing commitment to cutting-edge research and national security. Together, we are building the infrastructure and expertise needed to evaluate, refine and ultimately realize the promise of quantum computing."

Nearly 20 quantum computing companies have been chosen to enter the initial stage of DARPA's QBI, during which they will outline their unique concepts for creating a useful, fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2033. The new Capital Quantum Benchmarking Hub will help recruit crucial expertise to rigorously examine these approaches and determine whether any can achieve utility-scale operation – meaning their computational value exceeds their cost.

"As part of QBI, we are building the world's largest and most qualified independent quantum computing test and evaluation team, so that we can rigorously test commercial approaches to determine what's viable and what's hype," said Joe Altepeter, DARPA QBI program manager. "The Capital Quantum Benchmarking Hub will provide an additional research and testing facility for our experts to evaluate plans and systems of the quantum computing companies that progress through the QBI program."

