Safari's 10, 20, 30 Promotion Starts Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Safari, a leading hypermarket chain in Doha, has launched its 10, 20, 30 promotion. The Safari 10, 20, 30 promotion is one of the most popular promotions of Safari, eagerly awaited by many customers, both locals and expats.

Safari outlets offer thousands of products, including fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, bakery items, hot food, other food products, cosmetics, household goods, ready-made garments, footwear, electronics, computer accessories, other daily necessities, food grains, and textiles, all for just QR10, QR20, and QR30.

Some of the main attractions include two pieces of Dove Beauty Cream (150 ml each) for just QR10, a three-liter Royal Cookline Aluminum Pressure Cooker for QR20, a Santro Gas Burner for QR30, 1200 gm Sadiya Chicken Griller for QR10, 500 gm Puk Organic Glass Jar Cheese for QR20, kids' tricycle for QR30, and two ladies' abayas for QR30.

The Safari Bakery and Hot Food section also offers a wide range of dishes with a variety of mouth-watering flavors. Western, South Indian, North Indian, Arabic, and Chinese dishes, along with great combo offers are available. In addition to dishes like Chicken Biryani, Chicken Majboos, and Choco Roll, the fresh food section includes cheese items like beef mortadella, Feta Cheese, Butter Block, Edam Balls, and various types of pickles, all available as part of the 10, 20, 30 promotion.

A variety of juices, drinking water, chicken parts, chicken nuggets, various types of ice creams, milk and dairy products are available in the frozen section for QR10, QR20, and QR30. Many snacks and other food products are also available in the grocery section.

Similarly, in the household category, Safari offers a wide range of multipurpose products from leading brands such as Enchanteur, Dove, Sebamed, Pantene, Lux, Olay, and Johnson & Johnson. Perfumes, body sprays, makeup sets, various soaps, face washes, body lotions, and various health and beauty care products are available in the cosmetics category.

In the stationery section, there is a wide variety of school and office supplies available, including Faber-Castell, Maped School Kits, various stationery sets, and more. In addition, the range of items available in the toys and sports sections for QR10, QR20, and QR30 exceeds customers' expectations.

In the garments and readymade section, Safari offers a large collection of quality items, including men's wear, ladies' churidars, churidar materials, ladies' denim jackets, kids' wear, footwear, ladies' bags, and newborn baby items, all priced at just QR10, QR20, and QR30.

In the electronics category, the 10, 20, 30 promotion offers huge discounts on a wide range of electronic devices, including emergency lights, trimmers, torches, headsets, smart watches, and more.

Additionally, customers have a chance to win 25 Toyota Raize Cars by taking a raffle coupon when purchasing for just QR50 at any Safari outlet. This time, the Safari Win 25 Toyota Raize Cars Mega Promotion is available to customers. The third draw of this mega promotion will be held at Safari Hypermarket in Barwa Village. The four winners from each of the first five draws and five winners from the final draw will get the chance to win a Toyota Raize Car.

