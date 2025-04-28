New Look, New Record: KLN Rebrands Media Outreach Newswire APAC

403
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 April 2025 - KLN Logistics Group Limited ("KLN"; Stock Code 0636) today announced the official launch of its rebranding initiative with a grand event held at its Hong Kong Headquarters. 286 children from various schools across Hong Kong collaborated to attempt the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TM Title for "Most People Playing Heads or Tails Simultaneously". The children learned about the history of coins and Hong Kong's development before using the coins to decorate a special sculpture, demonstrating KLN's commitment to supporting Hong Kong Committee for UNICEF ("UNICEF HK"), reflecting its international presence and dedication to diversity and inclusion.
From left: GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM Official Adjudicator; Vic Cheung, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of KLN; Judy Chen, Chairman of UNICEF HK; and Hon Bing-wah, Hong Kong designer and artist.
This event is a key component of KLN's rebranding, embodying the KLN's long-standing commitment to community care and sustainable development. Vic Cheung, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of KLN, said, "KLN firmly believes that corporate development and social responsibility go hand in hand. Through this event, we aim to unite the community, demonstrate our commitment to supporting the community through concrete actions, and improve the living conditions of vulnerable children around the world, creating a brighter future for them."
The event inspired children by instilling the belief that each of them has the power to make a difference. Not only did they participate in a world record attempt, but their act of placing coins at the base of the "Token of Appreciation" sculpture symbolizes that every young person can contribute to making the world a better place. It underscores that no effort is too small to support the survival, development, protection, and participation rights of children worldwide. This initiative also highlights the shared commitment of KLN and UNICEF HK to advancing global child health, nutrition, sanitation, education, and other related rights. Through their involvement, these children are making a meaningful impact, drop by drop, towards creating positive change in the world.
