Some Protests And Partial Road Closures Are Reported As The Strike Unfolds
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) This Monday, several protests and pickets were reported by workers from the National Union of Construction and Related Industry Workers (Suntracs), who, along with teachers' unions, have called a strike in protest of the Social Security Fund Law. 10:05 AM South Corridor reported a traffic closure on the South Corridor near Costa del Este, heading toward Paitilla. All schools have been closed. There are lineups at many gasoline stations. More news to come as the day and the week unfolds.
