Superstar Rajinikanth Leaves A Living Legacy At POPPYS Tuskers Hill Resort, Anaikatti

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Anaikatti, Tamil Nadu, India In a heartwarming gesture that fused star power with a message of sustainability, legendary actor Superstar Rajinikanth left behind more than memories during his recent stay at POPPYS Tuskers Hill Resort in Anaikatti.

The cinematic icon was in the scenic hills of Anaikatti filming for his highly anticipated upcoming movie, produced by Sun Pictures. Amidst his busy shooting schedule, Rajinikanth took time to immerse himself in the serenity of POPPYS Tuskers Hill Resort, which he warmly described as“ the best stay ever ”. His words have left a lasting impression on the team and the property alike.



Superstar Rajinikanth planted a sapling at POPPYS Tuskers Hill Resort - Anaikatti, in the presence of Mr. S. K. Hari Arumugam, Managing Director of Poppys Hotels



On April 25, in a symbolic ceremony, Rajinikanth planted a sapling on the resort grounds, joined by Mr. S. K. Hari Arumugam, Managing Director of Poppys Hotels , and members of the Tuskers Hill team. The planting marked a celebration of growth, gratitude, and a shared commitment to sustainability.



"Having a living memory planted by none other than the Superstar himself is a moment of pride and honor for Tuskers Hill. His gracious presence has truly become part of our legacy," said Mr. S. K. Hari Arumugam, reflecting on the significance of the day.



Rajinikanth's visit and his kind words have become a defining moment for Tuskers Hill Resort, promising to inspire guests and team members for generations to come.



Tuskers Hill Resort today stands as a living testimony to unforgettable experiences - where legends walk among nature, and memories are rooted forever.



