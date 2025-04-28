Superstar Rajinikanth Leaves A Living Legacy At POPPYS Tuskers Hill Resort, Anaikatti
Superstar Rajinikanth planted a sapling at POPPYS Tuskers Hill Resort - Anaikatti, in the presence of Mr. S. K. Hari Arumugam, Managing Director of Poppys Hotels
On April 25, in a symbolic ceremony, Rajinikanth planted a sapling on the resort grounds, joined by Mr. S. K. Hari Arumugam, Managing Director of Poppys Hotels , and members of the Tuskers Hill team. The planting marked a celebration of growth, gratitude, and a shared commitment to sustainability.
"Having a living memory planted by none other than the Superstar himself is a moment of pride and honor for Tuskers Hill. His gracious presence has truly become part of our legacy," said Mr. S. K. Hari Arumugam, reflecting on the significance of the day.
Rajinikanth's visit and his kind words have become a defining moment for Tuskers Hill Resort, promising to inspire guests and team members for generations to come.
Tuskers Hill Resort today stands as a living testimony to unforgettable experiences - where legends walk among nature, and memories are rooted forever.
