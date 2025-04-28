Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From April 21St To April 25Th, 2025


2025-04-28 12:01:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, April 28th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 21 st to April 25 th , 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 21st to April 25th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 22/04/2025 FR0000125486 42 872 117,5937 XPAR
VINCI 22/04/2025 FR0000125486 19 182 117,5901 CEUX
VINCI 22/04/2025 FR0000125486 10 446 117,7824 TQEX
VINCI 24/04/2025 FR0000125486 41 739 119,7326 XPAR
VINCI 24/04/2025 FR0000125486 17 398 119,8528 CEUX
VINCI 24/04/2025 FR0000125486 6 863 119,8975 TQEX
VINCI 25/04/2025 FR0000125486 40 018 120,6733 XPAR
VINCI 25/04/2025 FR0000125486 19 669 120,6864 CEUX
VINCI 25/04/2025 FR0000125486 5 313 120,3645 TQEX
TOTAL 203 500 119,2894

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

______________________

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 21 04 25 -25 04 25 vGB

MENAFN28042025004107003653ID1109481684

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search