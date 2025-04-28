RTFKT Lawsuit Filed Burwick Law Expands RTFKT Investigation For Investors Who Lost Money On RTFKT

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A class action RTFKT lawsuit has been filed against Nike, Inc. and its RTFKT Studios subsidiary. The complaint alleges deceptive marketing and other misconduct tied to CloneX NFTs and related drops. In response, Burwick Law has opened a full RTFKT investigation to assist collectors who lost money on RTFKT and wish to sue RTFKT for recovery.

Burwick Law is gathering purchase records from investors holding CloneX, MNLTH, Space Pods, and other RTFKT assets. If you bought or held these items and lost money on RTFKT, you may be entitled to compensation. Deadlines to join the RTFKT lawsuit will be set by the court, so early contact is advised.

Contact:

Burwick Law PLLC,

43 W 43rd St., Suite 114, New York NY 10036

Tel 646-762-1080

Email: [email protected]



Attorney Advertising. This release is informational, does not create an attorney–client relationship, and no recovery is promised.

SOURCE Burwick Law, PLLC

