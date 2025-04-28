Lazer Logistics And Orange EV Deepen Partnership To Electrify The Yard Today And Power The Future

Lazer Logistics and Orange EV continue to deepen their partnership to enhance yard operations and drive improved economics for Lazer clients across North America.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lazer Logistics, the industry leader in third-party yard management, and Orange EV, the pioneer in electric yard truck solutions, are proud to announce an enhanced partnership founded on performance, continuous innovation, improved yard economics, and a shared commitment to sustainable logistics operations.Lazer Logistics and Orange EV continue to deepen their partnership to enhance yard operations and drive improved economics for Lazer clients across North America. This collaboration, which began more than 8 years ago, combines Lazer's industry-leading expertise in yard logistics and electrification, technology, and optimization with Orange EV's top-tier electric yard trucks to deliver measurable financial, operational, and decarbonization benefits. As demand for heavy duty transportation electrification rises, the heightened partnership empowers enterprise customers to lower operating costs, improve efficiency, and reduce emissions, while also enhancing the working environment for frontline employees and local communities. Together, Lazer Logistics and Orange EV are leading the charge in electrifying critical transition points in the supply chain at scale.“We have been electrifying yards across North America since 2017 and, based on our more than 8 years of experience and data from operating multiple OEM platforms, there is no question that Orange EV is a leading manufacturer in this space,” said Chris Bennett, Vice President of EV, Energy, and Sustainability, at Lazer Logistics.“From innovation to performance to service, Orange EV continues to be a leader in the field. Orange EV trucks and chargers, and their in-house service network, ensure we continue to provide the industry's best efficiency and uptime while delivering significant financial and sustainability savings to our clients. When you electrify your yard with Lazer, you secure a scalable, end-to-end EV solution backed by the deepest experience in the industry. When it comes to transportation electrification experience, innovation and scale are the differentiators.”This collaboration not only reinforces Lazer's commitment to helping customers achieve ambitious sustainability goals, but it also accelerates the adoption of zero-emission solutions throughout the country's most complex distribution yards.“Lazer Logistics is an undisputed leader in yard electrification, and Orange EV designs, builds, and services the best yard trucks, significantly outperforming diesel and other EV options. It only makes sense that two yard industry leaders form a tighter working relationship,” said Kurt Neutgens, Co-Founder, President & CTO of Orange EV.“Lazer has been with us since the early days of our production, and we're thrilled with the speed at which they have electrified yards across the U.S. and Canada.”The partnership is rooted in shared values: driving cost out of the supply chain, continuous improvement and innovation, a deep respect for operational excellence, and a belief that reliability must accompany sustainability.“Failure is not an option in the yard management business and Orange EV checks our mission critical boxes when it comes to choosing the right OEM partners,” said Lazer Logistics CEO Adam Newsome.Lazer's operating data confirms that electric yard trucks provide significantly better uptime and lower costs than their diesel counterparts. Together, the two companies deliver smarter, cleaner yard operations while improving operational and financial performance.“Our teams are aligned not just in technology, but in culture. Continuous innovation, dedication to excellence, and a no-fail attitude are shared values between our two organizations and we're proud to be Lazer's operational partner,” said Wayne Mathisen, Co-Founder & CEO of Orange EV.“We're not just electrifying yard trucks, we're advancing the industry. This is only the beginning of what's possible when two purpose-driven companies continue to enhance their relationship to make logistics smarter and cleaner.”Looking ahead, the companies are planning joint events, customer showcases, and continued integration of Orange EV technology across Lazer's North American network.For more information about Lazer Logistics and our environmental initiatives, please contact Norman Miglietta at ....About Lazer LogisticsFounded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Lazer Logistics is North America's largest outsourced end-to-end yard management provider. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Lazer is committed to delivering yard management solutions that make a difference in the world. Their solutions include trailer spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate management, drayage, YMS technology, and more. With EVs in the market from coast to coast, Lazer operates the largest fleet of outsourced battery-electric spotters across the U.S. and Canada and is committed to helping clients achieve their corporate sustainability goals by simplifying the complicated process through a complete end-to-end, customizable solution which includes buying, operating, and maintaining all EV vehicles and equipment, and managing grant programs where applicable.Lazer operates in over 700 locations with over 5,800 employees and 10,000 fleet assets. The company runs over 9 million annual service hours for diverse blue-chip customers across the U.S. and Canadian territories. More info: .About Orange EVHeadquartered in Kansas City, Kansas, Orange EV is the leading manufacturer of zero-emission electric terminal trucks and chargers, offering purchase, rental, and lease options to meet diverse operational needs. Since 2012, Orange EV has been a trusted partner for companies, providing innovative and cost-effective electric solutions that enhance safety, boost efficiency, and significantly reduce emissions and operational costs. In Canada, Orange EV proudly serves customers through its wholly owned subsidiary, OEV Canada Inc., headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. This dedicated local presence ensures responsive support, streamlined service, and a deep understanding of Canadian fleet needs. With a commercially deployed fleet of zero-emission Class 8 heavy-duty yard trucks, Orange EV has achieved industry-leading milestones, including over 8.3 million "key on" duty hours and more than 22.6 million miles of operation. Known for exceptional uptime performance, Orange EV trucks quickly became the preferred choice over diesel, helping fleets make their operations safer, more efficient, driver preferred, and environmentally responsible. For more information, visit .

