Bloomberg Law To Host Virtual Forum On Navigating AI Regulations & Governance

Event features keynote conversations with Google's Tom Lue and Kilian Gross of the EU Commission's AI Office

ARLINGTON, Va., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law will host a virtual In-House Forum on Thursday, May 1, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. ET. Titled "Navigating AI Regulations & Governance," this CLE-eligible event is designed to equip in-house legal and compliance professionals with the insights and tools they need to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence regulation. For more information and to register for the event, please visit .

The forum comes at a pivotal time, following the issuance of three executive orders by the Trump administration that prioritize AI development and national competitiveness while mandating a U.S. federal AI Action Plan. These recent developments, paired with the comprehensive EU AI Act and a surge in state-level AI laws, are presenting unique challenges and opportunities for corporate legal teams.

Attendees will gain detailed insights into federal and state policies, international standards, and emerging enforcement trends. The forum will highlight the implications of these regulations for AI deployment, risk management, and the governance frameworks organizations must build to remain compliant.

The event kicks off with an opening keynote discussion on AI regulation and innovation with Tom Lue, VP, Frontier AI Global Affairs, Google DeepMind. Following this conversation will be a panel discussion of state legislators discussing how their states are taking the lead on regulating AI. This panel of state legislators and advisors will cover the complex patchwork of existing and anticipated state-level AI laws, from Colorado, Virginia, Utah, California, Texas, New York, and Connecticut.

A fireside chat with Kilian Gross, Head of Unit, Artificial Intelligence – Regulation and Compliance, AI Office, European Commission, will focus on key aspects of the EU AI Act, including implementation and what enforcement will look like. A closing panel will focus on the EU AI's impact on U.S. companies, breaking down the key aspects of the EU AI Act, including who is impacted, what enforcement will look like, and the steps organizations must take now to mitigate compliance risks and avoid potentially significant financial and reputational consequences.

"AI and machine learning are reshaping the innovation landscape, but the question of whether regulation is helping or hindering this progress is a critical one," said Bobby Puglia, Bloomberg Industry Group chief product officer. "The Bloomberg Law In-House Forum will delve into the details of existing AI regulations at both the state and EU levels, and explore whether these regulations are fostering or stifling innovation. Additionally, the importance of AI literacy will be a key focus, as we discuss strategies to ensure that organizations and their legal teams are well-equipped to navigate this complex terrain."

Additional speakers include:



Giovanni Capriglione, State Representative (R), Texas

Kristen Gonzalez, State Senator (D), New York

James Maroney, State Senator (D), Connecticut

Monique Priestley, State Representative (D), Vermont

Robert Rodriguez, State Senator (D) Colorado

Paula Goldman, Chief Ethical and Humane Use Officer & EVP, Product, Salesforce

Moya Novella, Global Privacy and AI Counsel, IBM

Kelly Trindel, Chief Responsible AI Officer, Workday Dr. Anandhi Vivek Dhukaram, Chief Responsible AI Officer, Esdha

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law .

