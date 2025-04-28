Lumapps Celebrates Initial Year Of Micro-Apps And Looks Ahead With Agentic AI

"70% of employees rate their user experience as neither productive, empowering, nor easy." – Gartner, 2022

LumApps brings everything together-tools, communication, and workflows-in one connected digital front door. Micro-apps make it all work, seamlessly.

What makes LumApps Micro-apps different?

Micro-apps transform how businesses integrate external systems within LumApps. These lightweight, widget-like features embed directly into the LumApps platform, allowing employees to take action without switching apps. Whether it's submitting expenses, making IT requests, or handling HR tasks, employees can complete them in seconds.

IT teams also benefit. With a no-code builder, pre-built templates, and API connectors, organizations can develop and launch Micro-apps up to 10x faster than traditional approaches. A Micro-app can be reused across LumApps homepages, dashboards, AI search, internal emails, and collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Google Chat-maximizing both reach and efficiency.

Highly scalable, Micro-apps can be personalized for specific roles while maintaining compliance with governance policies, delivering a tailored yet secure experience. Enterprise use cases already include:



IT Ticketing : Embedded support via ServiceNow, Jira, and Freshdesk

HR Services : Integrated access to Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, and others

Concierge Tools : Enhancing support for frontline and desk-based workers KPI Dashboards : Delivering real-time insights from Microsoft and Google

What's Next: Agentic AI

LumApps is looking ahead to the next evolution of workplace productivity: Agentic AI. Integrated with LumApps' Ask AI assistant, this new capability will help employees :



Automatically generate company news digests

Assist in creating personalized newsletters Automate cross-functional team workflows

"With Micro-apps and AI-powered features, LumApps continues to redefine what the modern employee experience can look like," said Élie Mélois, CTO and co-founder of LumApps. "Our platform is flexible, scalable, and future-ready. As we bring Agentic AI to life, we're excited for what's ahead-not just for Micro-apps, but for LumApps overall."

LumApps is the future-ready intranet designed for businesses that want to stay ahead. It transforms the employee experience, making it more effective, intuitive, and engaging.

As the most flexible, scalable, and innovative solution, LumApps enhances communication, boosts productivity, and drives growth. It works from day one and adapts to your organization to become a fully connected employee hub.

Seamlessly integrating with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 , LumApps centralizes communications, HR resources, and business applications into a modern, AI-powered employee hub. With over 6 million users and customers like Ascension Health, Zapier, and Genuine Parts Company, LumApps redefines the employee experience to support business success.

LumApps is recognized as a Leader in intranets by both Gartner® and Forrester®.

