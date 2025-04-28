Adtech Market Poised To Reach $1,580.86 Billion By 2030 At CAGR 14.4% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AdTech market size is expected to reach USD 1,580.86 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.4% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Driven by demand for data-driven advertising, advancements in programmatic advertising, and AI integration, the market is transforming with a focus on utilizing consumer data to improve ad targeting and campaign performance. Programmatic advertising, which automates ad buying and selling in real-time, is becoming prevalent across digital platforms, optimizing ad buying and improving targeting accuracy. This shift revolutionizes media purchasing and selling, providing more accurate control over ad placement.

Meanwhile, the market faces growing concerns over privacy laws and data security, with regulations like GDPR and CCPA requiring responsible user data management. Companies are evolving by investing in safer practices and promoting transparency. The phase-out of third-party cookies is driving a focus on alternative solutions. Market leaders such as Google, Amazon, and Meta offer sophisticated targeting and AI-based solutions, while firms like LiveRamp develop cookie-less identity solutions to address compliance and uphold customer trust. Collaborations between SSPs and media platforms optimize publishers' inventory and revenue, shaping the market's future.

North America dominated the market in 2024, driven by high internet penetration, strong infrastructure, and AI adoption. The U.S. led the region, fueled by programmatic purchasing, AI-powered targeting, and CTV/OTT growth. Key players, including Google, The Trade Desk, Adobe, and Magnite, drive industry trends through innovative solutions, mergers and acquisitions. They focus on end-user concentration, offering transparent data practices and interactive ad experiences. The growth of CTV and FAST platforms provides new opportunities for marketers, with commercials that are shoppable and sponsored content enhancing viewer engagement. These players position the U.S. as a leader in digital ad innovation.

AdTech Market Report Highlights:



Based on solution, the demand-side platforms (DSPs) segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 33% in 2024. DSPs enable real-time bidding and targeting of particular audiences, leveraging AI and machine learning to optimize ad spend and ROI. The segment is likely to retain their leading position as programmatic advertising grows.

Search advertising held the largest market share in 2024, driven by its ability to deliver targeted ads based on user intent. AI and machine learning have enhanced their effectiveness, and it is likely to continue growing as a key performance-led marketing strategy.

The mobile platform segment dominated the market in 2024, driven by smartphone adoption, mobile internet penetration, and mobile-first behavior. Advancements in AI and machine learning enabled targeted ads, while 5G integration enhanced performance, making mobile the preferred platform for advertisers. North America dominated the market in 2024 with over 35% share, driven by strong digital infrastructure, high internet penetration, and AI adoption. The growth of OTT and CTV platforms also created new opportunities for marketers, fueling further market expansion.

AdTech Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global AdTech market based on solution, advertising type, enterprise size, platform, industry vertical, and region:

AdTech Market - Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)





Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs)



Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs)



Ad Networks



Data Management Platforms (DMPs) Others

AdTech Market - Advertising Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)





Programmatic Advertising



Search Advertising



Display Advertising



Mobile Advertising



Email Marketing



Native Advertising Others

AdTech Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)





Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Large Enterprise

AdTech Market - Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)





Mobile



Web Others

AdTech Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)





Media & Entertainment



BFSI



Education



Retail & Consumer Goods



IT & Telecom



Healthcare Others

AdTech Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK

France

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

MEA



Saudi Arabia



UAE South Africa

List of Key Players in the AdTech Market



Adobe

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon, Inc.

Criteo

Facebook Incorporation

Google Incorporation

Microsoft Incorporation

SpotX

Twitter Incorporation Verizon

