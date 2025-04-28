STRADVISION And Axera Announce Strategic Collaboration To Deliver Competitive ADAS And AD Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership brings together STRADVISION's proven software-based perception solution, SVNet, and Axera's cutting-edge AI SoC platforms to develop highly integrated, market-ready solutions for advanced driver assistance and autonomous mobility. The companies will collaborate closely to ensure SVNet is optimized on Axera's current and next-generation platforms, enabling seamless performance and flexible deployment across various vehicle segments.

As part of this strategic initiative, STRADVISION and Axera will align on joint technical efforts, exchange product and technology roadmap insights, and engage in business development with mutual ecosystem partners. Initial focus will be placed on key automotive markets, with the goal of expanding their reach to global Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs over time.

To showcase the results of their collaboration, the two companies will co-promote their joint solution at major global events, including a public unveiling at Shanghai Auto 2025 and planned demonstrations at CES 2026 and other automotive technology venues.

"This collaboration with Axera strengthens our ability to deliver adaptable, high-performance perception solutions to global customers," said STRADVISION CEO Junhwan Kim. "By combining our expertise in vision AI with Axera's powerful SoC platforms, we are creating a competitive and flexible offering for the next generation of mobility."

"It is a great honor to establish strategic partnership with STRADVISON. STRADVISON has a profound accumulation in the field of deep learning perception algorithms and extensive experience in the mass production of global vehicle models. The Axera M57 series chips, and upcoming automotive chips are high-performance and designed for global market. We look forward to working together to expand our presence in the global intelligent automotive market and stepping onto an even bigger stage." said Dr Qiu, founder and chairman of Axera.

Both companies will continue to explore strategic opportunities to accelerate the deployment of their joint technologies, with a shared vision of bringing safer, smarter, and more efficient mobility solutions to market.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

About Axera

Axera Semiconductor Co., Ltd. ("AXERA") was established in May 2019, a leading innovator dedicated to developing world-class AI perception and edge computing chips, empowering on-device AI computing, smart driving, and edge computing applications.

With a comprehensive chip portfolio tailored for the smart automotive market, including smart driving, smart cockpits, and intelligent chassis, we leverage cutting-edge semiconductor technology to enable safer, smarter, and more convenient mobility experiences.

For more information about Axera, please visit:

