ICT Adoption In Travel & Hospitality Set To Accelerate, Projected To Grow At 7.9% CAGR By 2030

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group , a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest vertical-specific research covering the Travel and Hospitality industry , projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% through 2030 . The report offers strategic insights into how Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is reshaping guest engagement, booking ecosystems, operational agility, and experience design across hotels, airlines, resorts, and travel platforms.

The Next Growth Frontier for ICT Vendors in Travel & Hospitality

Digital transformation is becoming a competitive differentiator in the travel and hospitality industry, as businesses navigate rising guest expectations, fluctuating demand patterns, and omnichannel service delivery. ICT domains such as CX & MarTech , Application Development & Deployment , Analytics and Artificial Intelligence , Data Management , Information Security , Communication & Collaboration , and BPM & Process Automation are now foundational. These capabilities are enabling hyper-personalized experiences, dynamic pricing, seamless omnichannel bookings, real-time service coordination, loyalty program automation, and guest data protection across properties and platforms.

According to Amandeep Singh , Principal Analyst & Practice Director at QKS Group,“Travel and hospitality organizations are under pressure to deliver consistent, real-time, and highly personalized experiences - both online and on-premises. ICT is now central to orchestrating intelligent operations, revenue management, and guest engagement at scale. Vendors that enable frictionless omnichannel journeys, secure guest data flows, and predictive service capabilities will play a vital role in helping brands meet the evolving expectations of travellers in a digitally competitive world.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report



Global and Regional Market Analysis: A detailed assessment of how ICT domains for the Travel and Hospitality industry and specific regions are enabling flexible service models, real-time operations, and loyalty-driven growth.

Competitive Benchmarking: Comparative insights into vendors supporting personalized guest experiences, intelligent automation, and unified digital platforms for hotels, airlines, and OTAs.

Industry Adoption Trends: Exploration of how hospitality groups, travel tech platforms, and carriers are leveraging ICT to manage occupancy, pricing, customer journeys, and workforce coordination. Technology Disruption & AI's Role: How AI, customer data platforms, and machine learning are enabling upselling, demand forecasting, dynamic bundling, and conversational experiences.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report profiles top ICT vendors enabling digital transformation in the Travel and Hospitality sector, including Oracle Hospitality, Amadeus, Sabre, Salesforce, Adobe, Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud, Zoho, IBM, SiteMinder, Cisco, SAP, Infosys, TCS, Revinate, Pegasus, Duetto, Freshworks , and ServiceNow . These vendors support seamless operations, personalized guest journeys, cloud-native property management, and predictive revenue optimization.

Why This Matters for Travel & Hospitality Sector Vendors?

In an industry where every interaction shape brand perception, ICT is essential for delivering adaptive, secure, and scalable service ecosystems. Vendors must offer integrated platforms that support real-time engagement, intelligent automation, guest-centric data strategies, and agile service recovery. Those who bridge operational efficiency with exceptional digital experiences will unlock long-term loyalty, revenue growth, and competitive edge in an experience-first travel economy.

The comprehensive research package includes:



Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Travel & Hospitality industry, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America.

Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the Travel & Hospitality industry for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America.

QKS TrendsNXT on the specific market in ICT in the Travel & Hospitality industry

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the specific Market in ICT in the Travel & Hospitality industry Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

