THIRDREALITY Launches Smart Switch MT1: Effortless Home Control With Matter Over Thread Technology

"My kitchen lights are on an old toggle switch, and every smart switch I looked at needed rewiring," Rachel explains. "With Smart Switch MT1 , I snapped it on in minutes-Only a screwdriver is needed for easy installation. Now I tell Siri to turn the lights on while juggling groceries and kids."

The Switch mounts directly over existing rocker or toggle switches and mechanically controls them. It works with Apple Home, Google Home, SmartThings, Homey, and Home Assistant-as long as it supports the matter protocol and has a thread board router.

In Seattle, Jason, a busy dad of two, uses the Smart Switch MT1 to simplify life at home. "I set it up so the hallway and kitchen lights turn on when we come home, and shut off when we leave. No more yelling, 'Did someone leave the lights on?!'" he laughs.

For Jason, that means no lag, no rewiring, and no stress. "I didn't need to buy an extra hub-just connected it directly to my Apple HomePod mini, and it instantly made our daily routine smoother without us even thinking about it." The MT1 reacts instantly, doesn't rely on Wi-Fi, and has been running for over a year on the same two AAA batteries. It helps Jason focus on family-not switches.

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

