Meiyume Debuts At Luxe Pack New York 2025: Award-Winning Packaging And Breakthrough AI For Beauty Brands Of All Sizes

Visitors to Stand D07 will experience Meiyume's 360° innovation approach, where creativity meets data. From award-winning packaging to sustainability and formulation, Meiyume empowers brands to launch faster and smarter.

The Beauty Intelligence Platform (BIP): Smart, Consumer-led Innovation

At the heart of Meiyume's offering is its proprietary Beauty Intelligence Platform (BIP)-an advanced AI tool that identifies real-time trends, emerging ingredients, regional behaviors, and competitive movements.

One standout success: Meiyume's partnership with indie brand cMOSS Beauty ®. BIP flagged Irish Sea Moss as an emerging hero ingredient, fueling the launch of a full skincare range-resulting in media buzz across KTLA and Beauty News NYC.

From concept to shelf, BIP enables data-backed decisions, empowering brands of all sizes to innovate with confidence.

Regionalized Sourcing: Local Agility Meets Global Strength

Meiyume's sourcing approach is built for today's global beauty landscape-centralized strength with localized adaptability. With a trusted network of suppliers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Meiyume enables agile, cost-effective, and culturally relevant product development tailored to each market's unique needs.

For U.S. brands, this means faster timelines, reduced complexity, and solutions that meet both regulatory standards and consumer expectations-without compromising on creativity or quality.

Showcasing Award-winning Packaging Solutions

Explore primary and secondary packaging excellence through some notable projects:



Marc Jacobs Daisy Glow Fragrance Cap : playful, multi-material design

Carolina Herrera Fabulous Compact & Lipstick Case : Pentawards-winning personalized luxury

BÉIS North to South Work Tote : sustainable, functional secondary packaging for the modern consumer Meiyume's Iris Refillable Jar (200ml): shortlisted for the Luxe Pack in Green Awards, this jar reduces environmental impact by over 50% through refillable, recyclable components-proving that sustainability and luxury can coexist.

A Partner Built for the Future of Beauty

"Luxe Pack New York offers the perfect stage to introduce our U.S. audience to the Meiyume difference," said Francois Camili, Executive Vice President of Sales at Meiyume. "We're not just a manufacturer and supplier-we're a global partner that empowers beauty brands with the tools, insights, and flexibility they need to succeed in today's fast-evolving market."

Register now for your complimentary badge and discover how Meiyume is shaping the future of beauty at Luxe Pack New York 2025.

Dates: May 7–8, 2025

Location: Javits Center, New York City

Stand: D07

About Meiyume

Meiyume is a global beauty solutions provider offering integrated capabilities across packaging, formulation, ODM, OEM, sourcing, and beauty insights. With operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Meiyume partners with brands to deliver agile, innovative, and sustainable beauty solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide.

