Cervoz Amplifies Global Reach With Industrial Solutions

Cervoz advances its engineering capabilities to meet the rising demands of advanced industrial automation. By delivering reliable storage, memory, and expansion solutions, the company ensures stable performance and efficient data processing in challenging environments-meeting critical needs in smart manufacturing, automated control, and modern industrial infrastructure.

Storage Solutions : The M.2 2280 NVMe SSDs cover from the single-sided T445 design targeting compact spaces, while the T455 family provides enhanced endurance for high-demand applications. The standout M.2 2230 (A+E key) NVMe SSD excels in performance and space efficiency, making it perfect for edge computing.

DRAM Modules: Cervoz offers a comprehensive range of memory solutions spanning legacy DDR1 to high-speed DDR5-5600MHz modules . With high performance and durability, these memory modules excel in diverse and intensive industrial applications.

Expansion Cards: Cervoz's M.2 3-in-1 design expansion cards transform 2280 into 2242 or 2260 formats, maximizing flexibility for space-limited applications. The Wi-Fi 6 wide-temp. and Wi-Fi 6E modules enable robust wireless connectivity for industrial networks. Ethernet cards speeds of up to 10GbE and come with a variety of connector options, including RJ45, M12, and SFP. CAN Bus cards offer wide-temperature resilience and isolation protection. New USB expansion cards feature M.2 2280 USB Type-C and PCIe low-profile USB Type A/C combo options, enhancing device compatibility.

Future Innovations in Industrial Connectivity

Cervoz is expanding its portfolio to address market needs. New additions on the horizon include a USB Type-C card with Display and Power Delivery (PD) support, a compact PCIe low-profile 2.5GbE LAN card with four ports, and MIL-STD-810H compliant SSDs and DRAM modules for mission-critical use. These advances highlight Cervoz's commitment to industrial reliability.

Global Showcases: Automate 2025 & SPS Italia 2025

To further strengthen its global reach, Cervoz will demonstrate its cutting-edge solutions at two major exhibitions this May:



Automate 2025 | May 12-15, 2025 | Detroit, USA | Booth 6903 SPS Italia 2025 | May 13-15, 2025 | Parma| Hall 6, Booth E062

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Cervoz's SSDs, DRAM modules, and expansion cards firsthand while engaging with industry experts. Schedule a meeting at [email protected] to discover how Cervoz can transform your operations. - see you at the booths!

Building Connections

Beyond these exhibitions, Cervoz will participate in Automation Expo 2025 (India) and Embedded World North America 2025 (USA) , reinforcing its commitment to fostering international partnerships and addressing industry needs worldwide.

Cervoz invites you to experience its innovations at upcoming events-join us in shaping the future of industrial automation!

SOURCE Cervoz Technology Co., Ltd.