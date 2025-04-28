AI In Healthcare Market Size To Reach $187.7 Billion By 2030 At CAGR 38.5% - Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 187.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 38.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. A key element propelling market expansion is the rising requirement within the healthcare industry for improved efficiency, precision, and enhanced patient results. AI technologies possess the ability to revolutionize multiple domains such as medical imaging assessment, predictive analytics, tailored treatment strategies, and drug development, with the potential to change traditional healthcare methods. In addition, artificial intelligence enhances the in-depth comprehension of disease mechanisms and patient conditions, enhancing precision medicine and precision public healthcare initiatives.
The rapid expansion of healthcare data, derived from electronic health records, medical imaging studies, wearables, and genomic sequencing, offers substantial prospects for AI-driven solutions to generate actionable insights and aid in clinical decision-making. Moreover, the expanding domain of life sciences research and development presents a wealth of prospects for market expansion, largely due to AI's capacity to analyze extensive amounts of complex data. This proficiency not only speeds up the development of new hypotheses but also expedites the procedures for drug discovery and repurposing, while considerably lowering expenses and time to market by leveraging in silico techniques. AI-driven technologies are utilized across multiple areas of healthcare, such as virtual assistants, robotic surgery assistance, claims processing, cybersecurity, and patient administration.
AI algorithms are developed by leveraging patient health data to enhance disease identification and early detection, which allows for the prompt commencement of treatment plans. Crucial factors fueling market expansion include supportive government programs, financial backing, an increasing influx of investments from private investors and venture capitalists, and the rise of startups focused on AI worldwide. For instance, Xaira Therapeutics, an AI-driven drug discovery startup, secured USD 1 billion in funding in April 2024 from investors including ARCH Venture Partners and Foresite Labs. Xaira Therapeutics aims to revolutionize drug development using AI-powered molecular design. In June 2024, Formation Bio, an AI-driven pharmaceutical firm, secured USD 372 million in Series D funding, with contributions from Sanofi, Sequoia, and additional investors.
The rise of numerous startups in the AI healthcare sector is another major factor contributing to industry expansion. Their involvement boosts investment, promotes technological progress, and broadens the range of AI applications within healthcare. The combined initiatives of these startups generate momentum in the AI healthcare market, leading to increased innovation, efficiency, and efficacy in the provision of healthcare solutions.
AI In Healthcare Market Report Highlights:
-
Based on component, software solutions led the global market in 2023, contributing a market share of 46.3%. This significant share can be attributed to the extensive utilization of AI-driven software solutions by healthcare providers, insurers, and patients.
In terms of application, robot-assisted surgery led the market in 2023, contributing the largest market share. The segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. An increase in the number of robot-assisted surgeries and growing investments in creating new AI platforms are several essential elements driving the integration of AI in robot-assisted surgical procedures.
Based on technology, machine learning (ML) dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. This large share is due to the progress in machine learning algorithms in diverse applications.
The healthcare payers end use segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.
In 2023, North America led the market, capturing more than 45% of the share due to developments in healthcare IT systems, a willingness to embrace new technologies, the involvement of numerous major players, an increasing elderly population, and a rise in chronic disease cases.
AI In Healthcare Market Segmentation
Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global AI in healthcare market based on component, application, technology, end use, and region:
AI In Healthcare Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
-
Hardware
-
Processor
-
MPU (Memory Protection Unit)
-
FPGA (Field-programmable Gate Array)
-
GPU (Graphics Processing Unit)
-
ASIC (Application-specific Integrated Circuit)
-
Memory
Network
-
Adapter
-
Interconnect
-
Switch
-
Software Solutions
-
AI Platform
-
Application Program Interface (API)
-
Machine Learning Framework
-
AI Solutions
-
On-premise
-
Cloud-based
-
Services
-
Deployment & Integration
Support & Maintenance
Others (Consulting, Compliance Management, etc.)
AI In Healthcare Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
-
Robot-assisted Surgery
Virtual Assistants
Administrative Workflow Assistants
Connected Medical Devices
Medical Imaging & Diagnostics
Clinical Trials
Fraud Detection
Cybersecurity
Dosage Error Reduction
Precision Medicine
Drug Discovery & Development
Lifestyle Management & Remote Patient Monitoring
Wearables
Others (Patient Engagement, etc.)
AI In Healthcare Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
-
Machine Learning
-
Deep Learning
Supervised
Unsupervised
Others (Reinforcement Learning, Semi-supervised)
-
Smart Assistance
OCR (Optical Character Recognition)
Auto Coding
Text Analytics
Speech Analytics
Classification & Categorization
AI In Healthcare Market - End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
-
Healthcare Providers (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, and Others)
Healthcare Payers
Healthcare Companies (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Devices)
Patients
Others
AI In Healthcare Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
-
North America
-
U.S.
Canada
-
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Sweden
Denmark
Norway
Russia
-
China
India
Japan
Australia
Singapore
South Korea
Thailand
-
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
-
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Kuwait
List of Key Players in the AI In Healthcare Market
-
Microsoft
IBM
Google
NVIDIA Corporation
Intel Corporation
Itrex Group
GE Healthcare
Medtronic
Oracle
Medidata
Merck
IQVIA
About Grand View Research
