Hartcoin: Best Free Bitcoin (BTC) And Dogecoin (DOGE) Cloud Mining To Earn Daily Crypto Passive Income At Home In 2025

With a $30 Welcome Bonus, AI-Powered Efficiency, and a Lucrative Affiliate Program, Hartcoin Redefines Passive Crypto Income

London, UK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With renewed volatility in the cryptocurrency industry and growing interest in passive income models such as Dogecoin and Bitcoin mining, Hartcoin is emerging as a leader in the best cloud mining sector for 2025. Hartcoin provides users with free cloud mining options, enhanced by AI-driven optimization and environmentally friendly operations, offering a straightforward way to build digital wealth without investing in costly hardware.

According to recent industry analyses, cloud mining demand has rebounded sharply in 2025, especially among investors seeking low-risk, sustainable returns. This renewed interest is driven by growing confidence in digital assets and the pursuit of reliable investment opportunities. Hartcoin's platform perfectly aligns with this trend, offering free cloud mining services that allow users to start earning without upfront costs. Additionally, the platform provides premium mining contracts for those looking to maximize their returns, as well as comprehensive support for Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and other major cryptocurrencies. These features make Hartcoin an attractive choice for both new and experienced investors aiming to benefit from the latest developments in the cloud mining sector.

Key Features:



AI-Optimized Mining Efficiency:

Hartcoin dynamically adjusts mining strategies using artificial intelligence to maximize user profitability.

Eco-Friendly Operations:

Powered by renewable energy sources, Hartcoin minimizes the environmental impact of mining activities.

User-Friendly Experience:

A modern, intuitive dashboard enables users to track their earnings in real time, with daily payouts and full transparency. $30 Free Mining Bonus:

New users receive a $30 bonus to begin their cloud mining journey , with no initial investment required.

Multi-Level Affiliate Rewards: Earn More by Sharing

To accelerate community growth, Hartcoin has launched a powerful affiliate program .

Users can share their unique referral link and build a passive income network:



Earn 3% commissions on direct referrals' purchases. Earn 1.5% commissions from second-level (friends of your friends) activities.

This 2-tiered system enables users to mine and also develop an extra source of income by introducing Hartcoin to others. The more you share, the more you can earn, creating a sustainable and compounding passive income opportunity.

Learn more about the Hartcoin Affiliate Program here.



A Future-Focused Approach to Cloud Mining

As sustainability and efficiency become more important, Hartcoin stands out in the cloud mining revolution with its AI innovations, dedication to green energy, and attractive referral rewards. Whether you are new to crypto or an experienced investor, Hartcoin provides a dependable, profitable, and environmentally friendly way to grow your digital asset portfolio.



About Hartcoin:

Hartcoin was founded by a team of blockchain pioneers and AI engineers with a mission to democratize cryptocurrency mining. Through cutting-edge technology and community-driven incentives, Hartcoin empowers users worldwide to access financial freedom - responsibly and sustainably.



Hartcoin Support Team:...

X: Hartcoin (@hartcoinx)





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



CONTACT: kevin adams kevin.adams at