WOOD COUTURE LAUNCHES INDIAN OCEAN OFFICE, BRINGING GLOBAL FF&E EXCELLENCE TO SEYCHELLES AND MAURITIUS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Following Successful completion of Waldorf Astoria Platte Island, Wood Couture strengthens its global footprint with a new branch in Seychelles.

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wood Couture , the global force redefining bespoke FF&E manufacturing, proudly announces the launch of Wood Couture Indian Ocean, a dedicated branch located in Victoria, servicing the vibrant and fast-growing hospitality markets of Seychelles and Mauritius.With over 30 years of expertise and a legacy of delivering over 45,000 units across 100+ luxury hospitality projects, Wood Couture now brings its world-class manufacturing capabilities to the Indian Ocean region-ushering in a new era of quality, service, and design for the islands' luxury hotel and high-end residential sectors.After the successful project completion at Waldorf Astoria Seychelles, this strategic move marks a significant milestone for Wood Couture as it solidifies its regional presence after successful projects in Seychelles, Dubai, Kuwait City, San Francisco, Phoenix Arizona, Beirut and Dallas. This strategic regional expansion reinforces Wood Couture's long-term commitment to delivering excellence at a global scale while tailoring solutions to local needs. The establishment of Wood Couture Indian Ocean represents a deep investment in the region's booming hospitality landscape, known for its discerning clientele, breathtaking destinations, and an ever-increasing demand for quality craftsmanship.At the forefront of this initiative are Alex Ellenberger and Makoto Saito, who step into their roles as Brand Ambassadors for the Indian Ocean. Both are respected voices in the hospitality design, architecture and construction community and ardent supporters of Wood Couture's mission. Their endorsement is a testament to the company's reputation for high build quality, meticulous attention to detail, and service that consistently exceeds industry standards.Filippo Sona and Paolo Della Casa, Shareholders of Wood Couture Industrial Group, also expressed their enthusiasm about this expansion:“Seychelles and Mauritius represent two of the most iconic destinations in the world-where hospitality is not just an industry, but a way of life. We are honored to bring our legacy of design, reliability, and innovation to these markets. With the launch of Wood Couture Indian Ocean, we are not only expanding our geographic footprint but strengthening our commitment to excellence where it matters most-in the heart of global hospitality.”As Wood Couture sets its sights on the Indian Ocean, it remains steadfast in its promise: to deliver high-quality, reliable, and beautifully designed FF&E solutions that redefine expectations, one project at a time.

Shanu

Wood Couture

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.