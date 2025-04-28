403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Nuvve Holding Corp. : Announced a new wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to building a cryptocurrency digital treasury along with cash flowing blockchain opportunities as part of a long-term strategic digital asset initiative. The new entity, Nuvve-DigitalAssets, will build a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio designed to generate long-term growth and maximize shareholder value. As part of this initiative, Nuvve has announced an initial participation in Bitcoin through ETF based on cash surplus and is now actively pursuing additional opportunities in cryptocurrencies, blockchain platforms, and fintech mergers and acquisitions. Nuvve Holding Corp. shares N are trading up 3 cents at $0.94.
