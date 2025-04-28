Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2024 Global Semiconductor Materials Market Posts $67.5 Billion In Revenue, SEMI Reports

2025-04-28 10:01:28
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Taiwan, with $20.1 billion in revenue, was the world's largest consumer of semiconductor materials for the 15th consecutive year. China, at $13.5 billion in revenue, continued to register year-over-year growth, ranking second in 2024, while Korea followed as the third largest consumer with $10.5 billion in revenue. All regions, except for Japan, posted single-digit increases in 2024.

The Materials Market Data Subscription (MMDS ) from SEMI provides annual revenue with 10 years of historical data and a two-year forecast. The annual subscription includes quarterly updates for the materials segment and reports revenue for seven market regions (North America, Europe, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, China and Rest of World). The report also features detailed historical data for silicon shipments and revenues for photoresist, photoresist ancillaries, process gases and lead frames.

For more information about the report or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at [email protected] . More details are also available on the SEMI Market Data webpage .

Download a sample of the MMDS report .

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit , contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

