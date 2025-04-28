Chelating Agents Market Projected To Hit USD 9.19 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Eco-Friendly Innovations And Expanding Industrial Applications | Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rise in demand for chelating agents in the pulp and paper industry continues to accelerate due to advancements in production processes and increasing quality standards. Austin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chelating Agents Market Size was valued at USD 6.36 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.19 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.16% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. Download PDF Sample of Chelating Agents Market @

Sustainability and Industrial Efficiency Drive Demand for Eco-Friendly Chelating Agents Across Key Sectors Chelating agents are witnessing surging demand due to their crucial role in enhancing product efficiency and preventing metal ion contamination across cleaning, water treatment, pulp & paper, and pharmaceutical industries. A growing shift toward eco-friendly alternatives, supported by regulatory bodies like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is propelling adoption. Agents such as GLDA and MGDA are being favored for water treatment, while the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) reports a rise in phosphate-free detergent formulations using chelating agents. Industry leaders like BASF and Nouryon are making strides with sustainable technologies, including BASF's Trilon® M, recognized for its high performance and biodegradability. Between 2022 and 2024, green chemistry initiatives have significantly influenced the market, reinforcing the alignment of sustainability and industrial innovation as a key growth catalyst. The US Chelating Agents Market Size was valued at USD 1.319 Billion in 2023 with a major share of about 74% and a significant growth rate. The U.S. Chelating Agents market is witnessing strong growth due to increased demand from the household cleaning and personal care industries. The push toward phosphate-free cleaning agents is supported by regulatory frameworks such as the EPA Safer Choice Program. Companies like Procter & Gamble are reformulating products with safer chelating agents such as EDDS and GLDA, boosting market growth through sustainable product development. Key Players:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.36 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.19 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.16% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Product (Sodium gluconate, Organophosphonates, Aminopolycarboxylate, Others)

. By Application (Household & industrial cleaning, Pulp & Paper, Chemical processing, Water treatment, Agrochemicals, Consumer Products, Pharmaceutical, Others) Key Drivers . The growing demand for biodegradable and sustainable chelating agents drives market expansion across multiple industries.

Key Raw Material Pricing Trends Influencing Chelating Agents Market



Prices fluctuate due to reliance on crude oil and natural gas-based inputs like EDTA and phosphonates.

Demand for renewable sources like sugarcane and corn raises costs but supports sustainable production.

Instability in Asia from 2022–2024 caused price spikes for key synthetic raw materials.

Environmental regulations in the U.S. and EU have increased processing costs for non-biodegradable agents. Companies like BASF mitigate raw material volatility through long-term supplier contracts.

By Product, Aminopolycarboxylate Segment Dominated the Chelating Agents Market in 2023 with a 64% Market Share

This is attributed to their high efficiency in complexing metal ions across multiple industrial processes. Aminopolycarboxylates, including EDTA and NTA, are widely used in detergents, water treatment, and pulp & paper. Their ability to function under alkaline and high-temperature conditions makes them indispensable in industrial cleaning. In the pulp & paper sector, these agents help prevent scaling and enhance bleaching by binding calcium and magnesium ions. For instance, Kemira Oyj, a global pulp & paper chemical provider, emphasizes the use of aminopolycarboxylates to optimize water circuits and reduce downtime. While environmental concerns about EDTA persist, newer variants like IDS (iminodisuccinic acid) are offering similar efficiency with better biodegradability. This mix of industrial performance and ongoing green innovation has solidified aminopolycarboxylates' position as the most preferred category in 2023.

By Application , Pulp & Paper Segment Dominated the Chelating Agents Market in 2023 with a 27% Market Share

This leadership is driven by the critical role of chelating agents in the bleaching process, where they remove transition metals that interfere with hydrogen peroxide stability. The agents ensure brighter pulp output and reduce chemical consumption. The U.S. and Scandinavian paper industries, in particular, are deploying chelating agents to enhance eco-efficiency. According to the American Forest & Paper Association, sustainable pulp processing practices, including reduced water and energy consumption, are increasingly integrating chelating agents to improve system performance and reduce downtime. Products like DTPA and EDTA are standard additives in kraft and mechanical pulping operations. Additionally, the rise in demand for recycled paper products further fuels the use of chelating agents, as recycled fibers often contain higher metal ion concentrations that require chelation.

Asia Pacific Dominated the Chelating Agents Market In 2023, Holding a 42% Market Share.

Asia Pacific held the largest share in the Chelating Agents Market in 2023 due to rapid industrial expansion and agricultural chemical use. The region is home to high-growth economies like China and India, where water treatment, textile, and agrochemical applications dominate. According to India's Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, the increased use of micronutrient-based chelates in fertilizers is rising sharply due to soil nutrient depletion. Furthermore, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has endorsed eco-friendly agents for water treatment and textile applications. Additionally, the presence of major manufacturing hubs and cost-effective raw materials encourages domestic production of chelating agents in this region, making Asia Pacific the epicenter for both consumption and manufacturing.

If You Need Any Customization on Chelating Agents Market Report, I nquire Now @

North America Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in Chelating Agents Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

The U.S. leads regional growth due to stringent environmental regulations and rapid adoption of eco-certified cleaning and personal care products. According to the EPA's Safer Choice Program, more than 60% of certified laundry and dishwashing products in 2023 contained biodegradable chelating agents. In parallel, the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) has reported a 15% year-over-year increase in the use of non-phosphorus chelating agents in household products. The growing use in water treatment especially in the southwestern U.S., where hard water is prevalent is also contributing to demand. Major retailers are increasingly requiring green formulations, and U.S.-based companies such as Ecolab and SC Johnson are expanding their portfolios to include biodegradable chelating formulations, further driving the regional growth trajectory.

Recent Developments



January 2025: Nouryon's Herkenbosch site received ISCC PLUS certification, validating its use of sustainable, bio-based inputs in chelating agent production.

June 2024: A new chelating agent in PSMA therapy showed reduced toxicity and improved stability, enhancing safety in prostate cancer treatment. October 2023: Nouryon launched Dissolvine GL Premium, a biodegradable chelating agent for sustainable cleaning, at the 2023 SEPAWA Congress.





