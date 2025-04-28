Shorter Wheelbase. Longer Range. Bigger Opportunity: Evolectric Launches Gen3 Circularevtm Kit At ACT Expo 2025

"Fleets need solutions that fit the way they already work - not force them to start over," said Jakson Alvarez, Co-Founder of Evolectric. "The Gen3 Kit lets operators electrify faster, extend the life of their trusted trucks by over 10 years through our CircularEVTM platform, and keep their existing customizations intact."

Evolectric's CircularEVTM platform is already trusted by leading fleets, including Anheuser-Busch InBev, Coca-Cola, TCI, American Textile Maintenance, and Red White & Blue Thrift, among others, demonstrating proven success in extending vehicle life, cutting emissions, and preserving operational flexibility across the U.S. and Mexico.

The Gen3 CircularEVTM Kit now expands compatibility to the Class 3 Isuzu NPR platform, alongside existing Class 4 (NPR-HD) and Class 5 (NQR, NRR) models. Key updates include support for the critical 132.5-inch wheelbase, enabling electrification of compact body sizes as small as 12 feet - essential for utility trucks, box trucks, flatbeds, and sweepers.

New battery technology brings ultra-high volumetric and weight energy density:

Up to 150-mile range with upgraded CATL battery technology delivering best-in-class 175 Wh/kg and 270 Wh/L energy density.

Thanks to Evolectric's unique in-frame battery packaging, fleets retain full use of the space outside the rails, preserving expensive custom bodies and maximizing payload without compromise. Fast DC charging under 1 hour ensures minimal downtime. Eligible for California HVIP and ISEF incentives, Evolectric's Gen3 Kit can help fleets save up to $103,500 per vehicle at the point of sale, making the transition to electric even more accessible and cost-effective.

In addition to incentive savings, Evolectric's Gen3 Kit offers up to 45% lower upfront costs compared to purchasing new electric trucks, while delivering operational cost reductions of up to 75% compared to traditional diesel fleets, helping customers electrify smarter and achieve faster ROI.

The Gen3 Kit also supports advanced features for future-ready fleets:



Safety Enhancements : Optional ADAS systems, safety cameras, and radar

Expanded Applications: Integrated solutions for ePTO (electric Power Take-Off) and eTRU (electric Transport Refrigeration Units) V2G Ready: Vehicle-to-Grid enabled for smart energy integration

"Our Gen3 Kit represents the culmination of years of engineering focused on real-world fleet needs," said Bill Beverley, Co-Founder of Evolectric. "By delivering leading energy density, flexible chassis integration, and advanced V2G and ePTO capabilities, we're redefining what's possible in commercial electrification."

Certified Installer Network: Service Where Your Fleet Works

To scale electrification where fleets operate, Evolectric is actively building a network of certified installers and service partners. Conversion can be completed in under two weeks today, with a target of achieving two-day kit installations. Fleet service providers and local maintenance partners are encouraged to reach out and join Evolectric's growing network, bringing fast, reliable electrification services directly to where fleets work and thrive.

Visit Evolectric at Booth #2953 at ACT Expo 2025 to see the Gen3 Kit firsthand and learn how to electrify your fleet without compromising what matters most. Fleet managers and service providers - join the future of fleet electrification with Evolectric.

About Evolectric

Evolectric is a California-based technology company helping commercial vehicle owners electrify their fleets through smarter, faster, and more sustainable solutions. Guided by circular economy principles, Evolectric's CircularEVTM platform transforms existing trucks into fully electric, smart vehicles.

Learn more at Evolectric .

