Escalate Capital Closes $350 Million Fund V, Completes New Investments, And Announces Two Promotions

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalate Capital Partners, a leading private credit and growth equity investment firm with $1.3 billion of invested capital, today announced the successful closing of its fifth fund, Escalate Capital V, LP (Fund V), bringing in $350 million of committed capital. Limited partners in Fund V include J.P. Morgan Investment Management, TD Bank, Cadence Bank, Regions Bank, and Truist Community Capital, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Truist Bank.

Austin-based Escalate Capital has completed its first two investments from Fund V, representing $35 million of committed capital. Consistent with Escalate Capital's investment focus, Fund V invests in rapidly growing later-stage companies in the technology, software, services, and healthcare sectors across the United States. It builds on the company's 20-year record of supporting more than 140 venture capital and growth equity-backed companies across those sectors.

"We are pleased to close Fund V with capital commitments from existing and new limited partners," said Chris Julich, general partner of Escalate Capital. "This fund positions us to continue to support transformative companies in critical growth industries with flexible capital solutions and a collaborative, long-term approach."

Tony Schell, co-founder and general partner of Escalate Capital, added, "As we celebrate our 20th anniversary in 2025, we're excited to work with innovative late-stage companies and provide them with the financing solutions they need to scale. Fund V is key to meeting this objective."

Escalate Capital also announced the promotions of Travis Wood to partner and Larry Bradshaw to chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Wood joined Escalate Capital in 2019 and is responsible for sourcing and managing investments. Bradshaw joined the firm in 2005 and oversees compliance and back-office operations.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Escalate Capital Partners is a leading private credit and growth equity firm targeting rapidly growing later-stage companies in technology, software, services, and healthcare. With more than $1.3 billion of invested capital, Escalate Capital delivers tailored financing solutions to support entrepreneurial management teams in achieving their growth objectives. For more information, visit

