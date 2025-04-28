RAD Technology Medical Systems And Belimed Complete First Flexspd Installation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The FlexSPD was swiftly installed in 16 hours and became fully operational within 5 weeks, providing an essential temporary solution during a hospital's planned renovation and construction project. While the existing sterile processing department undergoes critical upgrades, the FlexSPD ensures uninterrupted sterilization capacity, allowing the hospital to continue supporting surgical and medical instrument processing without disruption.

Originally unveiled as a collaboration between RAD and Belimed, the FlexSPD combines RAD's expertise in design-built modular facilities with Belimed's cutting-edge medical and surgical instrument sterilization, disinfection, and cleaning products and services. This partnership has resulted in a state-of-the-art solution tailored to meet the evolving needs of hospitals and surgery centers across the United States.

"The completion of our first FlexSPD installation is a testament to our commitment to providing flexible, high-quality healthcare solutions," said Kenneth Wright, RAD's Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "We are pleased to see the first FlexSPD fully operational. This project demonstrates the power of our collaboration with Belimed and the value that the FlexSPD brings to hospitals and surgery centers in need of flexible, high-quality, sterile processing solutions."

The FlexSPD is a fully equipped, self-contained, sterile processing facility that can be rapidly deployed on existing hospital campuses or offsite locations. Measuring 24'x37', it arrives fully built with large-capacity Washer-Disinfectors and Sterilizers, a Triple Basin Processing Sink, an Ultrasonic Washer, and Prep and Pack Workstations. Its modular design ensures a compact footprint while providing maximum operational efficiency.

"The FlexSPD is the culmination of endless hours of collaboration between RAD and Belimed. We believe that our combined expertise differentiates us from other temporary or modular solutions available in the market today," said Dustin Dzwonkowski, Co-President / Chief Commercial Officer at Belimed. "We are excited to deploy our first FlexSPD and continue to develop future concepts and technologies that meet our customer's needs while challenging the status quo in the market for temporary/modular solutions."

The Defense Health Agency selected the FlexSPD as an interim sterilization solution. This deployment underscores the growing demand for flexible, high-quality solutions to support healthcare facilities during renovations, capacity expansions, and new construction projects.

With the first FlexSPD now fully operational, RAD and Belimed are prepared to deploy additional units nationwide, addressing the increasing demand for efficient and scalable sterile processing solutions.

About RAD Technology Medical Systems, LLC

RAD Technology Medical Systems provides complex, design-built modular facilities for the healthcare industry. These customized, factory-fabricated solutions are completed up to 50% faster than standard construction and are installed for temporary, interim, or permanent use. RAD's Operating Leases require no capital, allowing projects to commence and complete sooner and enabling customers to generate revenue faster. For more information, visit or contact RAD at [email protected] .

About Belimed Inc.

Belimed Inc. is a global supplier of medical and surgical instrument sterilization, disinfection, and cleaning products and services for sterile processing departments. Our portfolio of sterile workflow solutions includes Planning and Design, Market-leading Equipment, Consumables, Service & Support, Data Connectivity, and Education & Training. For more information, visit .

