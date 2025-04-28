403
His Excellency Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus Inspires at the Second Edition of the Earthna Summit
Doha, Qatar, April 28, 2025: In a blend of tradition, innovation, and intergenerational dialogue, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and pioneering social entrepreneur His Excellency Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, the Honourable Chief Adviser for the Government of Bangladesh, took center stage at the second edition of the Earthna Summit in Doha, hosted by the Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future—a member of Qatar Foundation.
Held under the theme ‘Building Our Legacy: Sustainability, Innovation, and Traditional Knowledge’, this year’s Summit welcomed over 2,000 participants from more than 100 countries. The diverse gathering included policymakers, academics, thought leaders, and emerging changemakers, all united by a shared commitment to shaping a more sustainable future.
His Excellency Professor Dr. Yunus brought with him a powerful and urgent message of transformation, urging communities to reimagine their development pathways by embracing inclusion, creativity, and alternative economic models.
“Theory never allowed space for 'social business.' Today, it's becoming popular,” he explained during his remarks at the Summit’s opening ceremony. “Young people love it, they want their creativity to make sure problems get changed, problems get solved. This is the way.”
A highlight of the Summit was the Earthna Village Agora Session with His Excellency Professor Dr. Yunus, moderated by Hana Elshehaby, an alumna of Qatar Foundation partner university Georgetown University in Qatar. The session touched on legacy, innovation, and the power of fresh perspectives.
“We are used to seeing things in the same way that we've always seen it; we don't want to change our perspective,” said His Excellency Professor Dr. Yunus. “If you look at the problem the same way over and over again, you'll say, 'Oh, it can't be solved.' All it needs is to change your position. Look at it at some other angle, from different directions. And suddenly you see, 'Oh, there's another way! We have a solution!’”
Reflecting on environmental stewardship, His Excellency Professor Dr. Yunus observed: “The environmental problem is not created by nature. Nature didn't create it. We human beings created it.
“We can live on this planet happily with the environment as our friend. Don't destroy it, protect it. We become the protector of the environment.”
For many attendees, His Excellency Professor Dr. Yunus’ insights served as a reminder of their potential to effect meaningful change, and he told them: “I'm glad I could attend this conference. The more I talk to people, the more excited I get about the possibilities you are opening up.”
Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna, underscored the importance of His Excellency Professor Dr. Yunus’ presence at the Summit, which not only enriched its discourse but also reinforced Earthna’s commitment to bridging traditional knowledge and modern innovation in pursuit of a more inclusive and sustainable legacy for generations to come.
“We are grateful to have a true visionary join us at this year’s Earthna Summit,” said Dr. Castro de la Mata. “His bold thinking and transformational leadership inspire us all to continue a legacy that promotes impact and action.”
As the Summit drew to a close, His Excellency Professor Dr. Yunus left the global community with a final, resonant message—one that encapsulates Earthna’s mission and the spirit of the Summit: “Always remember, for every problem, there are multiple solutions. Not one solution, many solutions. Our job is to choose the best.”
