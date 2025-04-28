403
Homegrown AI-powered smart devices startup Qubo achieves significant milestone - crosses 275 cr revenue in FY’25
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) 28th April, 2025: Qubo, the premium smart devices brand from the Hero Group, today announced a major revenue mileston– – crossing more than Rs 275 crores in the just concluded financial year. An impressive feat for one of the rare AI-powered tech product startups from India that has already shipped over a million devices.
This marks a significant step in the 5-year-old b’and’s journey of transforming Indian homes & automobiles by making them safer & smarter. Starting with a Smart Security Camera in 2019, the brand today offers an extensive suite of products including Smart Door Locks, Video Doorbells, Dashcams, GPS Trackers, Smart Appli–nces – most of them bestsellers in their categories. In fact, as market leaders Qubo Dashcams & Video Doorbells are today almost synonymous with the respective product categories.
What ma’es Qubo’s achievement even more remarkable has been in its steadfast belief in investing in developing the entire technology stack from the ground-up and also manufacturing its products here in the– country – making it a proud made-in-India brand. With its strong technical expertise, including in-house R&D and deep capabilities in AI & image processing technologies, Qubo today has not just reimagined everyday objects like door locks, bells, security cameras making them smarter & intelligent but also redefined modern lifestyles through a connected app ecosystem where all these devices work together seamlessly.
Here's what Mr. Nikhil Rajpal, CEO of Qubo had to share on the“occasion - “When we started in 2019, we took the hard but right call of building a technology brand here in India. Not just in terms of software, but the entire tech stack including the hardware - with products designed & engineered for Indian homes & use cases. ’nnovation isn’t just a buzzw’rd at Qubo, it’s a way of life for our team. After more than 5 years of doing this, we are truly proud of our journe’ till date but we’re just getting started. As consumer awareness & demand for these smart devices grow, I strongly believe Qubo is well placed to become the default brand of choice for millions of Indian consumers. I’m confident that our run-up to the next million devices will be a much faster on”.”
Sustained investments in brand building coupled with expansion of its retail footprint has brought Qubo a lot closer to its target audience, especially in metros & other Tier 1 cities. The brand continues its omnichannel presence by being available across all major ecommerce & quick commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit along with its own D2C website & more than 3000 retail stores on-ground. Given its track record, Qubo will definitely be one of the brands to watch out for in the near future.
