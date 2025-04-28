Netwrix Expands 1Securetm Saas Platform With Advanced Data And Identity Security Solutions Featuring AI-Powered Risk Remediation

Transforming Identity and Data Security for Microsoft Environments

FRISCO, Texas, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Confernece -- Netwrix , a cybersecurity solutions provider focused on data and identity threats, today unveiled new solutions and capabilities across its 1Secure SaaS platform. Its new Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solution identifies and eliminates data exposures within Microsoft 365 environments and will be available in May.

Netwrix also announced new risk assessment capabilities within 1Secure, allowing organizations to quickly scan their Active Directory, Entra ID and Microsoft365 environments to gain rapid insight into security risks and misconfigurations. The risk assessments also include a new AI-assisted remediation workflow that guides users through simple remediation steps to quickly remediate findings and make measured improvements to their security posture. With this release, Netwrix broadens its family of SaaS solutions, which already includes Identity Management and Endpoint Management.

"At Netwrix, we understand that data security and identity security must work hand in hand; security teams need clarity on who can access sensitive data to effectively isolate threats," said Grady Summers, CEO of Netwrix. "We're excited that the 1Secure platform is unifying these two security disciplines with powerful new capabilities that will help customers strengthen their defenses against data and identity risks."

"Following our recent announcement of Model Context Protocol Server integration to Netwrix Access Analyzer, I am excited to announce our next Netwrix AI innovation-guided risk remediation," said Jeff Warren, Chief Product Officer, Netwrix. "By automatically evaluating and recommending custom remediation steps, Netwrix AI eliminates manual work for security teams as they race to keep their data safe from attackers and insider threats."

Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) Solution

With 1Secure for DSPM, customers can take advantage of new capabilities to secure their Microsoft environments:



Discovery and Classification of Sensitive Data: Organizations can now identify and classify sensitive data across SharePoint Online, Teams, and OneDrive, see when their sensitive data is overexposed, report on activity around it, and receive alerts when unauthorized access attempts occur.

Sensitivity Labels for Data Protection : The DSPM solution enhances data risk remediation policies by applying sensitivity labels in Microsoft 365, preventing data exfiltration.

Visibility into Data Sharing Activities: 1Secure for DSPM monitors link sharing across SharePoint Online, Teams, and OneDrive to detect risky oversharing practices, including anonymous or external access.

User Activity Monitoring and Threat Detection : 1Secure offers granular monitoring of sensitive data risks, allowing organizations to prioritize protection of their most critical assets.

Automated Remediation : Sensitive data is automatically labeled using Purview sensitivity labels, ensuring robust protection at endpoints and perimeters. Extending Posture Management with Data Loss Prevention : When paired with Netwrix data loss prevention (DLP) solutions, security teams can find and secure data at rest and in motion, offering enterprise-grade data protection from Microsoft 365 to endpoints.

Identity and Data Risk Assessments with AI-Powered Remediation

Now featuring Netwrix AI, the 1Secure platform not only identifies data security risks but also provides IT and security teams with tailored remediation steps across a wide variety of risk categories, with a focus on identifying high risk permissions that may expose data to risk.

Through integration with Netwrix PingCastle, the 1Secure platform now also offers advanced Active Directory risk assessments enabling IT and security teams to identify and mitigate identity risks within their AD environments across MITRE ATT&CK stages from Initial Access through Lateral Movement. Netwrix detects risks associated with stale objects, privileged accounts, domain trusts, certificate services, weak passwords, GPOs and more. The integration also enables customers to drill down into complete PingCastle reports for deep visibility. This new capability also features AI remediation and complements existing support for Entra ID risk assessments, making 1Secure a holistic solution for Microsoft identity environments.

Get a demo at RSA, booth #1933, Moscone South

About Netwrix

Netwrix is reinventing data security based on the premise that data security and identity security cannot work in isolation. The Netwrix 1Secure platform provides security teams with clear visibility into who has access to sensitive information, enabling them to safeguard those identities, strengthen data protection, and stay ahead of evolving threats. Netwrix offers a comprehensive set of solutions that protect identities and data for over 13,500 organizations globally. Netwrix AI and flexible deployment options make it easier, faster, and more economical than ever for security teams to investigate and remediate threats. Netwrix: Data security that starts with identity.

