ZM Trucks Selects DS24 To Provide Upfit Solutions For Its Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles

FONTANA, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZM Trucks , North America, announced its plans to collaborate with DS24, a specialty manufacturer for medium- and heavy-duty freight, refrigerated, and specialty truck bodies. The collaboration will combine ZM Trucks' standard 600V dual Electric Power Takeoff (ePTO) and 24V chassis infrastructure with DS24's upfit solutions for Dry Freight, Refrigerated, Platform, Dump, and Specialty bodies, including mobile kitchens.

"At ZM Trucks, we are committed to driving innovation and setting a new standard for commercial vehicles," said Joost de Vries, CEO of ZM Trucks. "Establishing our first North American manufacturing facilities and regional headquarters in Fontana, California, allows us to meet the growing demand for our sustainable vehicle solutions. By collaborating with DS24, we aim to bring our trucks to customers who seek a high-quality, custom upfit solution tailored to their individual needs, regardless of how complex they may be. The proximity between the parties allows for easy engineering exchanges and will result in innovative solutions not always achieved with ICE vehicle platforms, given the simplicity of the BEV powertrain."

"We appreciate ZM Trucks selecting DS24 as a preferred body upfitter to bring our upfit expertise to their commercial trucks," said Giuseppe Scarpello, Chief Operating Officer of DS24. "We are excited to work with innovative companies like ZM Trucks to offer their customers a unique and quality upfit solution."

ZM Trucks will showcase its Class 5/6 truck, the ZM8, at ACT Expo 2025, located at Booth #6477, from April 28th to May 1st at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Attendees can register for the event at actexpo .

The partnership between ZM Trucks and DS24 reflects a mutual dedication to innovation, sustainability, and advancing next-generation vehicle solutions. Together, they focus on driving ongoing improvements in fleet performance and operational efficiency.

For more information about ZO Motors and its ZM Truck commercial vehicle brand, please visit ZMTrucks.

About ZO Motors

ZO Motors is a global leader in zero-emission commercial vehicles, dedicated to delivering sustainable transportation solutions for industries including commercial vehicle, port and aviation ground logistics as well as transit and tourist transportation. With manufacturing facilities in Asia and North America, ZO Motors is at the forefront of innovation, combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to reducing environmental impact.

About ZM Trucks

ZM Trucks, a subsidiary of ZO Motors, is a global leader in innovative new-energy commercial vehicles. Originating from Japan, the company specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of intelligent new-energy commercial vehicles with powertrain choices that include Battery Electric, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric and to be announced Hydrogen ICE. ZM Trucks' commercial vehicles are entering the following new markets during 2024: North America, South America, and the Middle East.

About DS24

DS24 is a family-owned business specializing in custom-built dry boxes, refrigerated bodies, stake and dump bodies. Skilled craftsmen bring years of experience to each build; creating quality, durable, handsome truck bodies to serve the ever-growing transportation market. DS24 provides the highest standard when it comes to production times and follow-up service.

Service and dependability are the hallmark of DS24, continually developing higher standards.

For more information, visit DS24Truck

