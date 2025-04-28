The Cook & Boardman Group Acquires CSI

Company continues nationwide expansion to deliver innovative, secure opening solutions

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the nation's leading provider of fully integrated access and security solutions, has announced its subsidiary's acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Hohenberger, Inc. d/b/a CSI ("CSI"). CSI is headquartered in Lubbock, TX with another location in Midland, TX. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005, CSI provides low-voltage integration services including fiber optic, data cabling, and security integration, proudly serving customers across Texas and New Mexico.

"We are excited to welcome CSI to the Cook & Boardman family. With an unrivaled reputation in West Texas and New Mexico, CSI has earned trust through exceptional customer service and long-standing relationships. We look forward to expanding our Division 27 & 28 product offerings across the company and collaborating with Joel and the entire CSI team to achieve even greater success in the future," said David Eisner, Chief Executive Officer of C&B.

"CSI is recognized for its expertise in providing and installing a wide range of products for a diverse array of end users. We are thrilled to join C&B, expanding our reach to serve even more customers with our top-tier service. This acquisition will propel us to new heights, allowing us to strengthen our mission with greater innovation and impact. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional service and results for years to come," said Joel Hohenberger, former co-owner and future General Manager of CSI.

The business will continue to operate under the CSI name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023. Littlejohn & Co., LLC remains a significant minority shareholder. CSI represents C&B's thirteenth acquisition under Platinum Equity's ownership.

K&L Gates LLP served as legal advisor to Cook and Boardman.

Barry Epstein of Vertex Capital was the sole advisor to CSI on the transaction.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Founded in 1955, the Cook & Boardman Group is a family of companies that together represent the nation's premier provider of fully integrated access and security solutions. Through leveraging the entire Cook & Boardman network, the Company is able to seamlessly provide customers with a broad product and service offering spanning commercial doors, frames & hardware (Division 8), electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. C&B also provides full systems integration services including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products (Division 27 & 28).

The nationwide footprint includes over 80 locations in addition to an online customer shopping portal available on the main website and via eProcurement integrations. Our teams have extensive experience serving the non-residential and commercial properties including healthcare, hospitality, K-12 school, higher education institutions, federal/government properties, industrial/warehouse facilities, multi-family/mixed use properties. Learn more at .

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores , Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $47 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 28 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 450 acquisitions.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC:

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in growing middle-market industrial and services companies that can benefit from Littlejohn's 25+ years of operational and sector expertise. With approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit .

