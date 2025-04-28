Reworldtm Celebrates Earth Month With Community Impact Environmental Initiatives

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

"At ReworldTM, Earth Month is more than a celebration; it's a call to action," said Tequila Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer. "Our Earth Month activities showcase our deep commitment to being good neighbors and uplifting the communities we serve. We're proud of the passion our teams bring to these projects and the lasting impact we're making on both people and the planet."

Highlights for ReworldTM Earth Month initiatives included:

Fairfax, Virginia: ReworldTM employees joined students at Gunston Elementary for a campus beautification project, providing 100 bags of mulch and sponsoring a new picnic table to enhance their "Outdoor Oasis" and create a more vibrant and inviting space for students to learn and enjoy nature.

Oshkosh & Winneconne, Wisconsin: Teams of ReworldTM employees served breakfast at the Salvation Army in Oshkosh and helped restore Arthur Marble Park in Winneconne with painting, staining and mulching efforts.

Alexandria, Virginia: Partnering with local master gardeners, ReworldTM participated in John Adams Elementary's Native Roots Landscaping Initiative, promoting biodiversity through native plant education. Students learned about the importance of pollinators and environmental stewardship while engaging in interactive garden activities.

Newark, New Jersey: For Mayor Ras Baraka's Slam Dunk the Junk event, ReworldTM joined city-wide cleanup efforts along Frelinghuysen Avenue. Partnering with the Newark Sanitation Department, ReworldTM volunteers removed debris and contributed to the city's beautification initiative.

Also in Newark, ReworldTM teammates helped rejuvenate a rooftop garden at Science Park High School alongside students and local partners. The garden project, which had been dormant for years, was reimagined into a hands-on learning space featuring herbs, vegetables and wildflowers. Led by the district's science department and supported by community organizations like Mighty Writers Newark, this initiative is intended to grow into a lasting, student-led educational asset.

Chester, Pennsylvania: ReworldTM Delaware Valley teams revitalized local spaces like the Chester Senior Center and joined a collaborative tree planting effort with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

Valley Stream, New York: ReworldTM volunteers helped build the village's first-ever community garden, installing nearly 30 raised garden beds for future use. This transformation turned an underutilized lot into a vibrant hub for urban gardening and community engagement.

Nassau County, New York: At Nassau Community College's Day of Service, ReworldTM sponsored a cleanup with the Engineering Department, transferring collected waste to the nearby ReworldTM Thermomechanical Treatment Facility (TTF).

Waipahu, Hawaii: ReworldTM employees on the island of Oʻahu joined the environmental group Protectors of Paradise for a clean-up event behind Waipahu Elementary School. This year, the volunteers collected 20.4 tons of municipal solid waste from an area the city plans to reinvigorate into a community space along the Waikele stream.

Tulsa, Oklahoma: In partnership with Up With Trees Inc., ReworldTM teammates in Tulsa helped plant trees along Highway 61.

Together, these efforts underscore the ReworldTM philosophy that building a more sustainable world starts at the local level.

