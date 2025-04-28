EY US Unveils Jared Solomon Of Five Iron Golf As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 New York Award Finalist

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future

New York, NY, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced the finalists for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 New York Award. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world's most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The program honors bold entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow. The New York program celebrates entrepreneurs from New York and Connecticut.

An independent panel of judges selected Jared Solomon among 34 finalists for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

“It's an honor to be named a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year in New York,” said Jared Solomon, Co-Founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf.“This recognition isn't just about me-it reflects the incredible work of my co-founders Nora Dunnan, Mike Doyle, and Katherine Solomon, and the team that powers Five Iron every day.

When we started, the idea of playing golf in a hoodie-surrounded by street art and bar food-felt a little out there. But we believed golf could be more fun, more inclusive, and more modern. Fast-forward to today, and we're proud to help redefine how and where people engage with the game. We're still growing, still evolving, and still committed to shaping the future of the sport in our own way.”

Founded in 2017 in New York City, Five Iron Golf has grown into a global indoor golf and entertainment brand with 34 locations across 15 states and 5 countries. The company offers tour-level simulators, expert instruction, Callaway club fitting , a global membership program, and full-service food and beverage-making it a destination not just for play and practice, but also for parties, events, and everyday hangouts. Backed by strategic investors including Callaway Golf and Enlightened Hospitality Investments , the growth equity fund led by restaurateur Danny Meyer, Five Iron continues to expand through both corporate development and a rapidly growing franchise program -with over 40 additional locations in the pipeline.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 17th during a special celebration in Manhattan, New York and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum ®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, a leader in indoor golf and entertainment, boasts a global presence with 34 locations spanning 15 states and 5 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and a lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience, with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at .

