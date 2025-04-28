Terawulf Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor And Industry Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EASTON, Md., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) (“TeraWulf” or the“Company”), which owns and operates vertically integrated, next-generation digital infrastructure primarily powered by zero-carbon energy, today announced that various members of senior management will be participating in the following upcoming conferences and events:



May 13-15, 2025: JP Morgan Global TMT Conference, Boston, MA



May 19-20, 2025: AIM Summit, London



May 21-22, 2025: B Riley 25th Annual Investor Conference, Marina del Ray, CA



May 27-29, 2025: Bitcoin 2025, Las Vegas, NV



June 3-5, 2025: Datacloud Global Congress 2025, Cannes FRA



June 10-11, 2025: Rosenblatt Annual Age of AI Summit, Virtual



June 24-26, 2025: Roth 15th Annual London Conference, London

June 25, 2025: Northland Growth Conference, Virtual



About TeraWulf

TeraWulf develops, owns, and operates environmentally sustainable, next-generation data center infrastructure in the United States, specifically designed for bitcoin mining and hosting HPC workloads. Led by a team of seasoned energy entrepreneurs, the Company owns and operates the Lake Mariner facility situated on the expansive site of a now retired coal plant in Western New York. Currently, TeraWulf generates revenue primarily through bitcoin mining, leveraging predominantly zero-carbon energy sources, including hydroelectric and nuclear power. Committed to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles that align with its business objectives, TeraWulf aims to deliver industry-leading economics in mining and data center operations at an industrial scale.

Forward-Looking Statements

