Wattev Surpassing 75,000 Zero-Emission Miles A Week

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattEV , the nation's leading provider of heavy-duty freight electrification services and infrastructure, today announced a major milestone in surpassing 75,000 miles a week of zero emission freight transport for nation's leading brands and logistics providers.

The announcement was made at the annual ACT Expo in Anaheim, CA, one of the nation's largest forums for clean-truck transportation.

“We surpassed three million miles of freight deliveries in Southern California in March 2025,” said Salim Youssefzadeh, CEO of WattEV,“and we have proven that electrification of heavy-duty freight can be achieved economically and at scale.”

Among the five public electric truck charging depots WattEV has opened and is operating, its Bakersfield depot is the nation's first grid-scale, solar-powered charging truck stop fueling its fleet with self-generated, emission-free energy.

“With our proven islanded solar charging facility,” Youssefzadeh said,“something no one has done before, we are now ready to replicate that along the West Coast's major freight corridors in preparation for megawatt charging of production trucks next year.”

WattEV, a company that prides itself in its advanced engineering capability, has successfully created a vertically integrated freight electrification ecosystem embodying charging infrastructure with advanced solar-energy management, AI-driven electric freight optimization, a megawatt charging system, and advanced technologies for solid-state, DC rectification at medium voltage.

“We will be expanding our infrastructure capacity in Southern California by 40 percent this year, and starting service operation in Northern California this summer,” said WattEV President Umar Javed.

“Our industry leadership in advanced deployment of megawatt charging at our depots places us in a unique position to expand our fleet with trucks that can be charged in less than 30 minutes, for 500-mile range,” he said.

With its proprietary freight optimization platform, growing fleet of electric Class-8 trucks and strategically located, high-powered charging depots, WattEV is uniquely positioned to meet the stringent demands of premier logistics companies and shippers requiring on-time pickup and delivery of freight at the right price.

About WattEV

WattEV's mission is to accelerate the transition of U.S. trucking to zero-emission transport. Through a combination of business and technology innovations, WattEV creates charging infrastructure and data-driven workflows, providing truckers and fleet operators with the lowest total cost of ownership. WattEV's goal is to place 12,000 heavy-duty electric trucks on California roads by 2030, exceeding existing forecasts. The company currently operates five truck charging depots in California, and has another 15 sites under development. WattEV plans to have 100 charging depots in operation by 2035.

